Alongside the launch of the MultiVersus open beta, which is now live on all platforms, a new update for the fighting game has been released, though server maintenance is preventing players from jumping in at the time of this writing. The July 26 MultiVersus patch notes outline what's new and different in the game, including the addition of LeBron James as a playable character, and joining a new rotation of free characters is an oft-requested change to one of the powerful moves in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO