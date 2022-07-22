ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Is Most-Viewed Broadcast Network for Thursday’s Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

By Katie Campione
TheWrap
 4 days ago
NBC and CBS also aired the hearings to sizable audiences — but not as big as the first hearing in June. While MSNBC came out on top overall with 4.7 million total viewers for the primetime airing of the eighth U.S. House special committee hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection on...

