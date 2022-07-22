ABC Is Most-Viewed Broadcast Network for Thursday’s Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Tyra Banks has not had it easy since accepting hosting duties on Dancing With the Stars. Ever since she joined the show in 2020, there have been reports from insiders that she's a terror to work with. A source told Radar Online that it's Banks' diva-like behavior that made execs vet The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro as her co-host. Ribeiro competed on the show in the past. The America's Next Top Model creator was reportedly given an ultimatum. "Tyra was basically told that she would have to co-host the show with Alfonso or not host the show at all," the source claims, ok OK! Magazine reports. "Tyra tried to host the show solo, and it just didn't work. She thought her personality and talent would be enough, but viewers didn't agree," the source added. "Focus groups showed they missed the chemistry of two hosts working together. Obviously, Tyra wasn't happy about the decision, but she had no choice, if she refused, she would have been shown the door."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO