Justin Moore Is Excited To Return To Oklahoma For Big Concert

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/ramsey.thornton. Tuesday, July 26. Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_joshfudge. Wednesday, July...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s diversity is no secret. You’ll find plenty of events around town, involving art and music. Now, the new face of Tulsa’s tourism is ready to build on this foundation and bring more money to Green Country. “The people make all the difference,...
TULSA, Okla. — Saturday was the second day of the Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma. The event is taking place at the exchange center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds near 21st and Yale. The event features dozens of vendors selling products for the home, ranging from roofs, flooring and...
Albert G’s, a Tulsa barbecue restaurant, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Wednesday by cutting prices. Some items on the menu will cost what they did back in 1992, when the restaurant opened. With food prices hitting a record high, the nostalgia may be more appealing than ever to customers.
A display about the s1952 state champion Lincoln Lions basketball team called the Claremore Clowns at the 'Heritage, History, and Hope' exhibit at the Claremore Museum of History. We start this episode with taxes! The tax code is complicated, and the fiscal impact of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision on...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In association with Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" and "Deadliest Catch" and Trinity Broadcast Network, Impact productions is announcing the third season of "The Story Behind the Story" mini-series. This television series is based on Rowe's popular podcast "The Way I Heard It" which consistently...
Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
Wrestling teams in Berryhill and Sand Springs, alongside the community, are rallying together to help a former Berryhill and OSU wrestler. Jonce Blaylock is battling an aggressive form of cancer and getting treatment for a desmoplastic small round cell tumor. Work is underway to raise money for him as he fights this battle. Blaylock’s supporters have raised $4,500 dollars to help him pay for his treatment by selling t-shirts.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Collinsville Tag Office will temporarily close beginning Tuesday for required maintenance. The Cherokee Nation said it will post an update to Facebook when the business reopens.
TULSA, Okla. — Drivers, residents, and businesses in south Tulsa are eagerly awaiting the planned partial reopening of a section of Yale that has been closed for months. The City of Tulsa announced South Yale between East 81st and East 91st will partially re-open on Wednesday. The re-opening will be one lane in each direction until the project is finished in October 2023.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Recently, administrators and state leaders have been arguing about a number of issues. Tulsa Public Schools spent a few days at the center of news attention when Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist and several board members went back and forth about a vote on funding. “Tonight...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported two drowning across the state. The OHP said a 63-year-old man died Friday after drowning in a private pool in Muskogee County. The other drowning was at Lake Texoma. Troopers said a 57-year-old man died in Bryan County after the air mattress he was...
DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — Drumright Police department recently posted on Facebook that one of their own ran into “Uncle Si” from “Duck Dynasty.”. Police said he came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat at Joseph’s Fine Foods. Uncle Si also said he was...
OKAY, Okla. — Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning in Wagoner and Muskogee counties on Tuesday afternoon. According to an official with Wagoner County Emergency Management, a grass fire started in Muskogee County and moved into Wagoner County. The fire destroyed a couple of buildings, although...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Recruiting teachers has never been easy, especially in Oklahoma. Neighboring states pay more and now other professions are increasing starting pay. “Teachers with special-ed certification, math, science are extremely difficult to find this time of year," said Rob Miller the superintendent at Bixby Public Schools.
UPDATE 10:30 AM: The Tulsa Police Department said Bobby Howard, 84, has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled. Howard was found Tuesday according to the TPD. His condition is unknown. ***. Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say could be in danger. Police issued a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This afternoon two were stabbed at an office building near West 7th Street and South Boulder Avenue. The two stabbed were transported to a hospital but Tulsa police say they will be okay.
OOLOGAH – The annual Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In starts at 7 a.m., Aug. 13 at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch. Planes will begin landing at 7 a.m. on a 2,000-foot grass airstrip next to the ranch located at 9501 E. 380 Road in Oologah. Admission is free, and there is plenty of parking.
Comments / 0