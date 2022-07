Suffolk Construction is suing the developer of the luxury condo project 2000 Ocean in Hallandale Beach, seeking at least $16 million in damages tied to allegedly unpaid work. The Boston-based general contractor is accusing the developer, an affiliate of Shahab Karmely’s New York-based KAR Properties, of breach of contract and of refusing to issue a certificate of substantial completion. That is despite receiving the temporary and final certificates of occupancy for the 38-story, 64-unit building at 2000 South Ocean Drive in Hallandale Beach. The building received its TCO in December and its final certificate of occupancy in May.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO