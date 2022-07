Click here to read the full article. ABC used Norman Lear’s 100th birthday today to announce a career-spanning new special about the TV legend for Premiere Week. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will air Thursday, September 22. The network said to expect a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances but did not reveal just who will turn up in the “star-studded” two-hour tribute to the iconic creator of such television classics as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time and so many others. Norman Lear At 100: His...

NFL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO