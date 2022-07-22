Used books benefit local charities

A 39 year old Norris City woman was arrested on multiple arrest warrants. Melisa Jack was arrested on Saturday July 23rd on a White County warrant for Deceptive Practice and on a Jefferson County warrant for Forgery. After Deputy Capeheart had her transported to the White County Jail, it was revealed during the booking of Jack that a small white plastic container was found in her purse, which would later test positive for Fentanyl. She was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jack is being held in the White County Jail on $3,500 bond.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO