Carbondale, IL

Used books benefit local charities

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dollar book sale to raise money for local charities will continue at the Carbondale Farmer's Market. Used bookstore Confluence Books recently donated more than 600 dollars to the Center for Empowerment and Justice...

news.wsiu.org

KFVS12

Food giveaway to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Participants at the free medical, dental and eye clinics being held at Carbondale City Hall could additionally receive free food. Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Southern Illinois Wellness Mission to give away food to the first 200 participants at the clinic on Tuesday, July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois non-profit Centerstone distributes over 100 no-cost Narcan kits

MARION, IL — Nonprofit Centerstone collaborated with the Egyptian Health Department to distribute over 100 Narcan kits to their community. According to a Saturday release, their Narcan distribution event took place in the parking-lot of Centerstone's Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic on July 15 and was free and open to the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Save the date – SIU’s Hemp and Cannabis Symposium is moving to fall

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Save the date: the next Southern Illinois Hemp and Cannabis Symposium is Sept. 17, as it transitions to the new annual fall schedule. The popular event at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has traditionally been held in the spring. Everyone welcome. The symposium is open to anyone...
POLITICS
Local
Illinois Society
Carbondale, IL
Entertainment
City
Carbondale, IL
City
Georgetown, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Carbondale, IL
Society
Herald & Review

Peach season: Illinois growers find big demand for summer fruit

CARBONDALE — It’s that time. For many consumers in this region, summer means peaches. Farms such as Echo Valley in the hills of Jackson County, Illinois, are meeting the demand with celebrated Illinois peaches. It’s been an early harvest this year, said owner Joas Troyer. “We’ve been...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Evacuation warning for rural Illinois town after secondary dam fails

NASHVILLE, Ill. – The deluge of the greater St. Louis region poses problems for residents in rural communities. People in the southern Illinois town of Nashville received an alert from the Washington County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) late Tuesday morning warning them that the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir had failed.
NASHVILLE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah native graduates from Defense Comptroller Program

On Friday, Paducah native Captain Chaplain Joseph “Stoney” Douthitt graduated from the Defense Comptroller Program of Syracuse University. The intensive program will grant Douthitt a Master’s in Business Administration from the Whitman School of Management and both an Executive Master’s in Public Administration and a Certificate in Conflict Resolution from the Maxwell School of Public Administration.
PADUCAH, KY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Harrisburg, IL USA

I was walking back into work from checking the mail, I saw this attached to a bush on the west side of the building. Thought it was the cutest little thing.
HARRISBURG, IL
KFVS12

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Carbondale

More than a hundred years worth of thoughts and feelings kept in a local veteran's diary. Late World War I veteran's diary becomes photo book. The late Paul Handy Moore's son, Charlie, inherited the diary and with the help of family friend, Art Wallhausen, the book becomes published. Will the...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

SIU President responds to pay raise criticism after BOT vote

Southern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees recently approved contract extensions, pay raises, and incentives for high level administrators including President Dan Mahony and Carbondale Campus Chancellor Austin Lane. That has many rank-and-file faculty and staff crying foul – pointing out they’ve not received pay increases in years due to...
CARBONDALE, IL
wrul.com

Jack Arrested on White and Jefferson County Warrants

A 39 year old Norris City woman was arrested on multiple arrest warrants. Melisa Jack was arrested on Saturday July 23rd on a White County warrant for Deceptive Practice and on a Jefferson County warrant for Forgery. After Deputy Capeheart had her transported to the White County Jail, it was revealed during the booking of Jack that a small white plastic container was found in her purse, which would later test positive for Fentanyl. She was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jack is being held in the White County Jail on $3,500 bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis man charged with hitting disabled person

A Metropolis man was arrested last week after authorities said he struck a disabled person in the face. Metropolis police were called to a disturbance at a home on Ophia Street on Friday. The victim, who officers said was disabled, told police he was hit several times in the face by 51-year-old Michael B. Robinson.
METROPOLIS, IL

