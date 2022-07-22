ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

AAUW ‘Summer Survivors’ meet in Sun Village

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 4 days ago
Pictured, seated, are Suzanne James and Kathie Morgan, chairs of the July luncheon, and Rosemary Dougherty, chair of hospitality, who arranged all four Summer Survivor Luncheons at different restaurants.

Members of the American Association of University Women, Northwest Valley, attended their July Summer Survivor Luncheon July 21 at Chef Peter’s in Sun Village, Surprise.

There were close to 50 ladies in attendance.

Special guests were the college scholarship recipients and dignitaries from the College Connections team.

The first meeting of the season is 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Sun City West Foundation Building, 20450 N. Stardust Blvd. A continental breakfast will be served and there will be a speaker.

Call 774-284-0471.

Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
