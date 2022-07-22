ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will celebrate National Pet Adoption weekend July 22-24. Adopt a cat for as low as $10 and a dog for $50. See flyer below. The department, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022...

scvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Overcrowding, poor conditions in LA’s animal shelters

Los Angeles' city-run animal shelters reached no-kill status in 2017. An army of unpaid volunteers have been essential in making the places run. But as the number of animals in the city's shelters have ballooned, conditions have become so poor that some are questioning the city's reliance on volunteers. LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens

“Think the Game of Life in real life,” Hill said. “Participants will get a fake identity with a career and salary. They’ll visit booths to buy goods and services essential to living, like housing, transportation, and food. Each booth will have a menu of options with a range of prices. Participants will have to decide if they want to max out their budget or be frugal. There will be surprise situations presented to them such as coming into some extra cash or having to cover an unexpected expense like a car accident. The goal is to end the game with money in the bank.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Secret LA

Bring Your Furry Friend For An Exclusive Dog Walk At South Coast Botanic Garden

We are all in need of a change of scenery from time to time―and the same holds true for our furry little friends. South Coast Botanic Garden (SCBG) has just the perfect solution in mind. Every Sunday, they’re welcoming you to grab a leash and bring along your four-legged friend to explore its lavish grounds. Found in Palos Verdes, this gorgeous 87-acre garden is home to more than 2500+ unique species of plants making it quite the lush oasis. Now you and your fur baby can escape the city and take in all of its natural beauty. Be sure to keep in mind that there are only a few spots off limits to dogs out of safety and precaution. This includes the Bohannon Rose Garden and the Koi Pond―but not to worry, you and your pup will still be able to enjoy a majority of this green-filled gem. These special dog walk hours happen every Sunday from 9A.M. to 5P.M. All four-legged and two-legged friends are welcome!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Agoura Hills, CA
City
Castaic, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Downey, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
scvnews.com

2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, (or 6.95%), over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 15 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus. This brings the total number of positive samples within the District’s service area to 30 this year. This is the first detection of the virus in nine different...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Lincoln Heights family left homeless by apartment fire gets an online assist

Strangers have marshaled their resources to help a Lincoln Heights family left homeless by a fire.The Benitez family, which was left living in a tent outside the apartment that was destroyed by fire recently, now has a roof over their heads thanks to a Gofundme set up by Sacred Heart Church. The online fundraiser raised more than $25,000."The numbers have just been pretty incredible and we never imagined to get that much help," Gabriel Benitez said. "We just want to appreciate everyone that's watching, that's donated, that we're really thankful of everything."The family's plight, already devastating due to a fire in the apartment they lived in for 19 years, was made even worse by the housing crisis in Los Angeles. The apartment they lived in was rent-controlled at $1,000 a month, and it is near impossible to find anything to rent for $1,500 or less.With the donated funds, the Benitez family and their dogs have been able to move into a nearby motel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,547 new cases countywide and 78 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,654, county case totals to 3,272,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 85,830, with 484 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#Animal Welfare#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#National Pet Adoption#Carson Gardena#Uc
scvnews.com

Urgent Need for Blood Donors

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment. Upcoming city blood drives are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, as well as on Friday, Aug. 12, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. in the Carl Boyer Room.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation. It is important to engage in activities that help us improve our overall health and mental health. This is particularly important as we are experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases. As with previous surges, we are learning and adapting. The vaccines appear to be effective at reducing the risk of severe symptoms for most patients, but the pandemic is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant to keep our staff, patients and community members safe.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 33 new deaths and 15,319 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 388 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. The weekend breakdown is as follows:. 15,319 New COVID-19 cases. Monday, July 25: 3,072. Sunday, July 24:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Shelter dog caged for weeks without walks bites volunteer

A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. "I wear this bracelet and it says, 'Be love,' because I think dogs are pure love," volunteer Nancy Utovac said. For five years, almost every day of the week, Utovac volunteered at the Harbor Animal Care Center run by the city of LA, but she hasn't been back since February. That's when a dog named Tyson attacked her as she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy