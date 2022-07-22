ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Electric bike rules on the road

By Marley Malenfant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas — According to the Texas transportation code, a person may ride an e-bike on a residential street, roadway, or public highway with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. There is no age limit on who can ride, unless it is a class...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 arrested for methamphetamine possession by Texas DPS

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California. According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Street News: Sealcoating of roads began July 22

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has begun its yearly program of street maintenance on Friday, July 22. This project will take four to six weeks and will affect:. Country Club Road, Grand Canal Road, Templin Road, Ranch Lane, Wrangler Lane. Ben Ficklin Road from Country...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Certification makes hiring school bus drivers difficult

CLYDE, Texas — Across the nation, there's a massive school bus driver shortage. Some districts in part of the country are having to alter routes and even change school start times. "We're recruiting hard every day and I can just tell you we haven't had very many candidates," said...
CLYDE, TX
What caused a massive fish kill near Abilene’s Lytle Lake?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents near Lytle Lake in Abilene spent their Monday cleaning up hundreds of dead fish that lined the shore of a private pond. KTAB and KRBC spoke to long-time resident Warren Alkire, who was bagging up the fish and taking them to the street so they could be picked up by animal services.
One hospitalized in crash near Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person was hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of South Jackson Street and Knickerbocker Avenue on Monday afternoon. According to police on the scene, the driver of a brown Honda SUV was traveling north on S. Jackson Street and failed to yield the right of way while turning left into a private drive. The Honda crashed into a black Mazda SUV that was headed in the opposite direction on S. Jackson.
KNICKERBOCKER, TX
Sweetwater Fire Department contains downtown fire

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned down a building over the weekend in downtown Sweetwater. Sweetwater Fire Marshal James Smith says no one was injured during the fire. While this current fire is mostly contained, he says there’s a potential for another fire.
SWEETWATER, TX
Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene arrested after advertising meth for sale on Instagram, agreeing to meet undercover officer

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 100 block of College Drive – Assault Two victims reported a known suspect assaulted them  1700 […]
ABILENE, TX
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
Drought 2022: How it started and how it could end

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Around this time last year none of Central Texas was in drought. Fast forward a year and the entire area is in drought with most of us in extreme or exceptional drought, the worst two tiers. If you remember last spring into summer was wetter and...
AUSTIN, TX
Two separate wrecks occur in the same spot

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two separate wrecks have occurred at the same intersection of David and Beauregard. The first incident was a 2 vehicle collision that blocked off one lane of traffic. As first responders were called to the scene and the collision was being handled a 3-car collision between a truck sedan and SUV happened in the East lane. The Truck had run into the sedan pushing it into the Suv. The driver of the sedan is currently being transported to the hospital.
Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Election Day is only 106 days away and Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo as part of his Drive for Texas campaign tour. The tour encompasses a total of 49 days on over 5,600 miles of Texas as part of O’Roukes campaign for governor.
SAN ANGELO, TX

