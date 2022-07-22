WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability. Here’s what to expect this week:

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 13 and WIS 21 Intersection

Schedule: June 6 to Aug. 15

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will finish removing pavement; they will then begin excavation, laying gravel and placing curb and gutter along the north side of WIS 21 and WIS 13 and along the east side of WIS 13 and WIS21.

Traffic impacts:

All movements through the WIS 13 and WIS 21 intersection will be open to traffic or require a short detour using the wayside road directly west of the intersection.

Width restrictions of a maximum of 12 feet are in place for the duration of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Cavour – Brule River, Popple River and Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridges

Schedule: June 13 to late August

Project ID: 9110-09-60

Project Description: Crews will make concrete deck repairs on the WIS 139 Popple River Bridge, replace the concrete deck on the WIS 139 bridge over the Nicolet State Trail and replace an end wall on the Long Lake Outlet Creek culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridge:

Crews will be doing earthwork and grading the approaches. Crews will then be pouring the approach slabs.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect WIS 139 to be closed at the bridge crossing the Nicolet State Trail, with traffic detoured on US 8, WIS 101 and WIS 70.

The Nicolet State Trail will be closed. However, it will be open on weekends unless the contractor is working. ATV traffic will be detoured on Long Lake, Settlement and Lindahl Spur roads, and bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured on Long Lake Road, WIS 139 and Fay Lake Road.

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon north to Railroad Avenue in the town of Argonne

Schedule: July 11 to late October

Project ID: 9260-00-70

Project Description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt, replace culverts and guardrail and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish removing and replacing culvert pipes at the Middle Branch Peshtigo River; they will then begin work on culvert end walls.

Traffic impacts: During most construction, WIS 32 will remain open to through traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging. However, WIS 32 will be closed beginning Monday, July 18 for about three weeks for the Middle Branch Peshtigo River culvert pipe replacement, with traffic detoured via US 8 and County S.

Highway: WIS 32 (NEW)

Location: Oconto County line to County C in the town of Wabeno

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 3

Project ID: 9130-00-70

Project Description:

In the rural areas north and south of Carter:

Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphaltic pavement and overlay the highway with new asphalt; pave the shoulders from Old WIS 32 to Industrial Park Road to better accommodate bicycle and pedestrian users; replace culverts and repair culvert ends; and install centerline rumble strips.

In the Carter urban area:

Crews will replace the asphaltic pavement; remove the parking lane and narrow the road to a standard 36-foot width from curb to curb; replace curb and gutter; and make storm sewer repairs including replacing a storm sewer outfall near Ferry Ranch Lane with ditch cleaning.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing storm sewer, clearing and removing stumps and brush and preparing the roadway for pavement.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging.

Forest and Oneida counties

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon to Three Lakes

Schedule: July 20 to late October; work at Julia Creek is expected to take place in May 2023

Project ID: 9261-07-60/61

Project Description: Crews will be replacing seven culverts in Forest County and two in Oneida County. Crews also will place one new culvert in Oneida County, clear ditches and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be setting up traffic and erosion controls.

Traffic impacts: None

Iron County

Highway: US 51

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to Sept. 12

Project ID: 1175-19-62

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work on this project is expected to resume on Aug. 15.

Traffic impacts: None

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Location: Rusch Road to County B

Schedule: July 18 to mid-August

Project ID: 1602-10-73

Project description: Crews will remove the upper layer of the pavement surface on both north- and southbound traffic lanes and shoulders and overlay them with an equal depth of asphalt; replace pavement marking to improve safety; replace curb and gutter in spot locations; and install a pavement safety edge along the inside paved shoulder of north- and southbound passing lanes to allow drivers who drift off the highway to return to the pavement safely.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling, paving and placing pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 45 with a maximum width of 10 to 12 feet will remain open to traffic in each direction.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48-by-76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish working on the foundation of the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews may be watering seeded areas.

Traffic impacts: None

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Bridge over Little Pine Creek between Hillcrest and Dotter roads

Schedule: June 15 to Aug. 17

Project ID: 9305-09-73

Project description: Crews will replace the existing structure with a bridge that will provide proper clear width and upgrade the existing guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing the forms used to pour the culvert; they will then start backfilling around the culvert.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic at Little Pine Creek, and traffic is being detoured via County J, US 51 and County S.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107littlepinecreek/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to Aug. 19

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak and Water streets.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install curb ramps on WIS 153 from 4th Street to Water Street; they will then grade driveways and pave patches in the road and driveways.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a lane shift moving traffic to the westbound lane. The eastbound lane will be closed and there will be a 12-foot width restriction starting Tuesday, July 19. WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 7, 2023

Project ID: 1166-04-82

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be restoring the guardrail areas along the northbound inside lane in various locations.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from the Columbia/Marquette County line to north of the WIS 23 interchange, WIS 23/82 interchange to the Fawn Court overpass and County E/J off-ramp to the Marquette/Waushara County line.

The inside lane and shoulders of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, July 25 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39mqt/

Marquette and Green Counties

Highway: WIS 73 (NEW)

Location: Fox River Bridge in Princeton to the White River Bridge in Neshkoro

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 16

Project ID: 6530-01-71/72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement, repair or replace culverts and guardrail and upgrade sidewalk curb ramps to Americas With Disabilities Act standards in Princeton and Neshkoro.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing erosion and traffic controls and replacing curb ramps and a culvert pipe in Princeton and Neshkoro

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect shoulder closures and flagging on the north- and southbound lanes of WIS 73 in Neshkoro and Princeton.

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Monico to Oneida County line

Schedule: June 13 to early August

Project ID: 1590-12-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of existing roadway pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace culvert end sections and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be finishing paving, placing pavement markings and shouldering.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations throughout the length of the project.

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Kildeer Road to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 21 to mid-October

Project ID: 9050-03-71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement from the driving and parking lanes and paved shoulders and place new asphalt; replace and/or line deficient culvert pipes; replace deteriorated curb and gutter segments in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff; reconstruct deteriorated storm sewer manholes and inlets; replace deficient guardrail; reconstruct curb ramps at intersections in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards to the maximum extent practical; install centerline rumble strips to enhance safety along rural segment; replace existing thermoplastic snowmobile trail crossings; and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be setting up traffic control, preparing the roadway for pavement and removing and replacing curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47/

Highway: US 45

Location: WIS 32 to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 5 to mid-October

Project ID: 1600-28-61

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, repair and replace existing storm sewer at spot locations, replace culvert pipes, replace curb and gutter and upgrade pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Urban US 45 (Three Lakes):

Crews will be installing curb and gutter and curb ramps.

Rural US 45:

· Crews will complete culvert pipe replacement north of Wykowski Road.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a milled roadway and lane closures controlled by flagging. One 16-foot travel lane will be maintained. A posted 9-foot width restriction will be in effect during culvert pipe replacement and storm sewer work.

Highway: US 45 (NEW)

Location: Langlade County line north to US 8 South

Schedule: July 26 to Oct. 14

Project ID: 1600-14-70/71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement; replace culverts; install new storm sewer; and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be surveying, installing erosion control and removing curbs.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 10

o Crews will finish forming the bridge deck over I-39, pour the north half of the deck over I-39 and form and pour pavement and curb and gutter on the westbound lanes and I-39 off-ramp to West WIS 66.

Maple Bluff Road/Old WIS 18 intersection

o Crews will be replacing traffic loops and paving on Maple Bluff Road.

Traffic impacts:

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Nov. 22

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will replace the decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39:

Crews will install storm sewer, lay gravel and pave.

County B

Crews will continue working on the electrical for the signals and over-height detection system and install equipment and guardrail on County B.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect closures of the north- and southbound I-39 inside lanes approximately a half-mile north and south of the I-39 and County B interchange.

Motorists can expect closures of the east- and westbound County B outside lanes approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving the intersections of Springville Drive, Patton Drive and MacArthur Way; continue shaping the grade for the sidewalk and terraces; and begin placing the sidewalk along the new southbound lanes.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

MacArthur Way is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39, County X to Marathon County line

Schedule: July 5 to mid-August

Project ID: 1166-00-81

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement on I-39 and the on- and off-ramps at the County DB interchange. Crews will also be cleaning culvert pipes, repairing pipe separation and replacing guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue milling and paving along northbound US 51 and then place shoulder gravel and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure on northbound I-39 between 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Fridays.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8 at the railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will be preparing and pouring the deck.

Railroad bridge: Crews will be preparing and pouring the deck.

South Fork Flambeau River Bridge: Crews will be preparing and pouring the deck.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: US 8 to Woods Creek Road

Schedule: June 20 to Aug. 8

Project ID: 1610-44-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace two culverts, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing curb and gutter from the east of WIS 13 to Fifield; patching pavement at the curb location; and installing curb and gutter at Balsam and Pine streets.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane. Traffic will be shifted west from Spruce Street to WIS 70 with a maximum width of 12 feet in both directions.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: 5th Street North to Ashland County line

Schedule: July 8 to July 29

…