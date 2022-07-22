Jets receiver Braxton Berrios says if team doesn't make playoffs 'it's a failed season'

NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) celebrates after he scores a touchdown during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Jets are facing an uphill battle after struggling in 2021. The team went just 4-13 and its star rookie quarterback threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Despite that, one receiver on the team is talking about making a playoff run in 2022.

That would be fourth-year wideout Braxton Berrios, who said it would be "a failed season" if the Jets don't make the playoffs in 2022.

Berrios' full quote read:

"We have all the tools to [make the playoffs.] Absolutely. And if we don't get there, obviously, it's a failed season to everybody in the building, especially us players. This isn't a league or a sport where you can take rebuilding years and people are OK with that in the building." It's just not. The shelf life of every single one of us is not as long as probably most other sports, if not all of the other major professional sports. We're absolutely looking to go to the playoffs. That's the hope. That's the goal. And we're going to do everything in our power to make it happen."

In context, Berrios' line about the playoffs looks much more reasonable. No NFL player wants to be a part of a losing team. They all prepare as if their team can compete, even when the odds are stacked against them. That's what Berrios is getting at here. It's not productive for him to go into the season thinking, "What's the point? We stink anyway." And even if he actually does think that, he's not going to say that on Rich Eisen's show.

Can the Jets make the playoffs in 2022?

Anything is possible when you have a promising, young quarterback under center, right? Zach Wilson flashed more negatives than positives during his rookie season, but he got experience. Few rookies step into a starting role immediately and light the world on fire. It's possible Wilson has taken a major step forward over the offseason, and the Jets' offense will be better than anyone thinks in 2022.

The Jets are trying hard to make that a possibility. The team gave Wilson two significant weapons in the NFL draft, taking receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round and running back Breece Hall in the second round. Those two, plus exciting second-year wideout Elijah Moore, provide Wilson with some talented weapons.

The defense also got a makeover, as the team brought in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with a first-round pick and traded up to take defensive end Jermaine Johnson II with pick No. 26.

Even with those additions, the team still needs a lot to go right to make a playoff run. The Jets' offense ranked 28th in points scored and the defense ranked dead last in points allowed last season. The new talent should improve things, but whether the Jets have playoff aspirations will likely depend on Wilson taking a major step forward in Year 2.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/jets-receiver-braxton-berrios-says-if-team-doesnt-make-playoffs-its-a-failed-season-212612784.html