WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Meredith Willson’s The Music Man has been part of American culture since it debuted on Broadway over 60 years ago. It has been revived on Broadway three times, in 1980, 2000 and presently it is running with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in the leads. The current revival has been plagued by the pandemic which not only forced a delayed opening, but periodically forces the production to go dark. Imagine paying the upwards of $300 to see the mega stars involved only to open the program and see the little white paper telling you that a very talented understudy is on the boards for your performance.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO