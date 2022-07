Dr. George Philip Whiteside Jr., 78, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born in Glasgow on October 22, 1943, to the late Dr. George and Mary Florence Whiteside. He practiced dentistry in Glasgow for 47 years, the last 10 of which were with his son, Will. He was an avid tennis player, biker, and outdoor enthusiast.

