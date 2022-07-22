Blast From the Past: 2005 playground fox problem

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some are on the hunt, others just want him left alone. But everyone is invested in Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest. “This is a whole new thing. I think it’s very exciting actually,” said Shawna Dodge, the assistant property manager at Summit Wood Apartments.
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Pablo Falu was born on February 18th, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pablo Falu and Maria Virella. At the age of 4, Pablo moved from Puerto Rico with his family to New York City, New York. In 1956 Pablo as then admitted to the Wassaic Developmental Center in Amenia NY. Pablo then returned home to live with his mother until her passing in 1976. In 1988, Pablo started receiving services with the Sunmount Development Center which led him to moving to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center (now known as the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence) in 1994 at IRA 8, Parker St in Watertown. Pablo then moved into his home at 301 East Grove in Dexter in 2002 where he live until his sudden passing on July 24th, 2022.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mario Fratto wants your questions. The Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District will hold a town hall in Watertown’s Thompson Park near the Fort Drum memorial. It starts at 6:30 p.m. The 24th Congressional District stretches from Watertown, down to Central New York,...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Arts Center invites the public to attend a presentation by National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes. Doubilet and Hayes appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about “BELOW.” Watch their interview above. “BELOW” will take...
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park, NY, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 27th at the Calvary Cemetery in Watertown.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A final round of golf raised thousands of dollars for charity Tuesday. The Heather A. Freeman Foundation hosted its annual golf outing at the Watertown Golf Club. It’ll be the last. Heather Freeman died in a motorcycle accident in 2007. Her friends and family...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Peter Jon Berow will be held at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery with Deacon Kevin Mastellon officiating. Among Peter’s survivors is his sister Penny (Michael) Clark, Watertown. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may...
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret P. Vining, 87, of United Helpers Maplewood Health Center, Canton, NY, and formerly from Hermon, NY, died after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM surrounded by her children. A celebration of life will be...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bernard W. Miles passed away on Monday, July 25th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown where he had been a resident. He was 55 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - David W. Schenck passed away Saturday, July 23rd at St. Lukes Heath Center, Oswego where he had been a resident since June 2022. He was 81 years old. David was born on August 12, 1940, in Decatur, Indiana the son to the late John and Mildred Blosser Schenck.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Academy Street in Watertown will be closed Wednesday for road work. City Department of Public Works crews will be working between Flower Avenue East and Williams Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Work is expected to be done by 4 p.m. Drivers are encouraged...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for M. Frances MacGregor, age 94, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Mrs. MacGregor passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twenty-fourth congressional district candidate Mario Fratto made a campaign stop in Watertown Tuesday, where supporters met him for a town hall. Those who attended were able to ask the Republican candidate questions at Thompson Park in front of the 10th Mountain Division monument. Fratto expressed...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Astro is an older dog who still has plenty of energy. But he also likes hanging out on a lap to be petted. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 11-year-old “is literally perfect,” and would be fine in a home with cats, kids, and other dogs.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Terrillion, 88, formerly of Number Four Road, Lowville, died Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he has resided. He is survived by a daughter, Nadine Logan of Lowville, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff Terillion of Syracuse,...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A room full of artifacts, it’s part of the Ogdensburg History Museum which is coming to the city soon. Museum President Julie Madlin says after a couple of years of work and collecting artifacts from all over the city, it’s finally happening. “We’re...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - What do local leaders think could be next for the closed Ogdensburg state prison?. Behind all the razor wire and fencing, Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly sees an opportunity for the future of the city. Earlier this year, the state closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. It’s inmate...
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Saviera “Sally” Widrick Cooper, 99, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided since April 2016. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Gary and Jackie Cooper of...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back home at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Tuesday night, playing host to Utica in game two of their home and home series. The Rapids were looking to bounce back from an 11-1 loss to the Blue Sox Monday night that...
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County fair wrapped up on Saturday and organizers are happy with the turnout. The official numbers aren’t in yet, but Lewis County Fair President Matt O’Connor believes the carnival had one its best years ever, and that the truck pulls and concert had great turnouts as well.
