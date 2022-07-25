Imani Stephens found: Authorities locate 11-year-old in southeast Houston, FBI says

An 11-year-old girl who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert was located alive Friday night after disappearing during the early morning hours.

Imani Stephens was found by the FBI, Houston police and Missouri City police, the bureau's Houston office tweeted.

"She was recovered at approximately 9:30 p.m. in southeast Houston. No additional information will be released at this time," the FBI tweeted.

Stephens disappeared out of Missouri City, and police believed she was in grave or immediate danger.

Her disappearance set off some confusion by law enforcement throughout the course of the day.

In an initial bulletin, Texas Department of Public Safety reported Imani was taken by a 28-year-old, but troopers later updated the information to include a different suspect altogether. They explained that the men share the same name, but are two different people.

Then, just before Eyewitness News was going to go on air with an update, Missouri City police told ABC13 that both individuals were ruled out in the case, adding the vehicles described in earlier bulletins were not accurate as well.

An updated Amber Alert bulletin was released during the afternoon without abductor info. The vehicle description was also changed, with just the details of a newer-model, gray pickup truck with Texas license plates.

The girl's grandmother said her granddaughter met whoever took her on Discord, an instant-messaging app. She added that the same person who took her this morning also took her on July 9, but we haven't confirmed that with law enforcement.