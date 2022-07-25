ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imani Stephens found: Authorities locate 11-year-old in southeast Houston, FBI says

By Briana Conner, Chaz Miller
 2 days ago

An 11-year-old girl who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert was located alive Friday night after disappearing during the early morning hours.

Imani Stephens was found by the FBI, Houston police and Missouri City police, the bureau's Houston office tweeted.

"She was recovered at approximately 9:30 p.m. in southeast Houston. No additional information will be released at this time," the FBI tweeted.

Stephens disappeared out of Missouri City, and police believed she was in grave or immediate danger.

Her disappearance set off some confusion by law enforcement throughout the course of the day.

In an initial bulletin, Texas Department of Public Safety reported Imani was taken by a 28-year-old, but troopers later updated the information to include a different suspect altogether. They explained that the men share the same name, but are two different people.

Then, just before Eyewitness News was going to go on air with an update, Missouri City police told ABC13 that both individuals were ruled out in the case, adding the vehicles described in earlier bulletins were not accurate as well.

An updated Amber Alert bulletin was released during the afternoon without abductor info. The vehicle description was also changed, with just the details of a newer-model, gray pickup truck with Texas license plates.

The girl's grandmother said her granddaughter met whoever took her on Discord, an instant-messaging app. She added that the same person who took her this morning also took her on July 9, but we haven't confirmed that with law enforcement.

Conejito
4d ago

Am 11 year old that met this person previously and it wasn’t reported. Now she meets him again and 10 hours later it becomes an Amber Alert 🚨. Strange circumstances. Glad she was found safe but maybe a little to young for her own chat app. Seems it get her in trouble.

cultural observation
3d ago

Nothing good comes from kids on apps. I have witnessed that since the world has had the internet, smart phones and apps society has become unrecognizable, in the worst ways inside 30 years.

Charli Lockett
3d ago

They need to take her to the morgue and let her see girls her age who have not had a good outcome, by running away with someone who claims to care about her. These kids try and be grown, looking at things that may be going on in the household or social media. Glad they found her.

