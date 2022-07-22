ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Poses in Romantic Milkmaid Top & Lacy Maxi Skirt Alongside the Amazon Founder on Vacation in Paris

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Lauren Sanchez snapped a selfie with her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The pair embraced before a lengthy mirror, Sanchez captioning the moment with a heart emoji. The post was preceded by shots Sanchez took of their time spent in Paris, where the journalist enjoyed time with friends and family.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez taking a selfie on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Sanchez took the picture wearing a white frilly crop top with puffy, exaggerated sleeves and lacy detailing. The top was cinched with a string at the hem, the string gathering the fabric inwards, tied tightly to secure it. Lace trim was laid on the bodice on either side of a row of pearlescent buttons.

The entrepreneur paired the dainty milkmaid-style top with a low-waisted maxi skirt in a similar, breezy fabric. Much like the top, the skirt was lined with lace and a tiny eyelet design. Some portions of the skirt were left plain while others were highly decorative and flouncy.

Sanchez slung a tan satchel bag over her shoulder and donned large black aviator sunglasses with dark lenses and a thin cream-colored frame. Bezos’ girlfriend accessorized lightly, stringing a chunky necklace to add some extra bling.

The former Amazon CEO stood beside his girlfriend in a black polo and olive pants, also framing his face with black sunglasses.

Sanchez’s shoes aren’t visible in the shot. Still, the journalist usually favors pumps and sneakers, including styles by Alexander McQueen. For an outfit like this one, a fine companion would be a sandal heel.

PHOTOS: See some of Lauren Sanchez’s standout fashion moments.

