JACKPOT: Guest becomes a millionaire after winning The Venetian Resort's Millionaire Progressive

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday evening, a guest at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas was dealt a million-dollar hand.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush. The guest made the $5 side bet making them eligible to win the mega-tier of the Millionaire Progressive for $1,040,235.

This is the second guest this year that has become a millionaire after playing the resort’s Millionaire Progressive, and the tenth since its inception.