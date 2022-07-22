ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

JACKPOT: Guest becomes a millionaire after winning The Venetian Resort's Millionaire Progressive

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday evening, a guest at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas was dealt a million-dollar hand.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush. The guest made the $5 side bet making them eligible to win the mega-tier of the Millionaire Progressive for $1,040,235.

This is the second guest this year that has become a millionaire after playing the resort’s Millionaire Progressive, and the tenth since its inception.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

