Inside Mike Dean’s new man cave complete with retirement tribute from Chelsea and signed Man Utd shirt

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MIKE DEAN has been busy building a man cave since hanging up his whistle at the end of last season.

The legendary referee, 54, called it a day after 22 years at Premier League level and several incidents of controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eyw2W_0gpWcii400
Mike Dean retired at the end of last season Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdhsR_0gpWcii400
Chelsea gifted Mike Dean a signed shirt after his final game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WK9rg_0gpWcii400
Dean was also given a special Tranmere shirt for his 500th game

His final game was Chelsea's win over Watford in May and at the end of the match he was presented with signed shirts from both teams.

They now sit proudly on the wall of Dean's 'mancave' and the former ref gave his Instagram followers a guided tour of the room.

With dance music blasting in the background of the video, Dean showed off the different mementos that take pride of place.

His collection includes an old referee top as well as a signed 2021-22 Manchester United jersey gifted to him.

Perhaps most special to Dean is the shirt of the team he supports, Tranmere, signed and adorned with the number 500 - presented to Dean for reaching 500 games as a referee.

The controversial figure went on to ref a total 560 games and dished out 114 red cards and 2046 yellow cards in that time.

Since retiring Dean has been soaking up the sun on holiday, playing golf and sinking pints.

He is now set to take up a role with VAR but is enjoying his time off before doing so, taking trips to Spain and Sweden while playing golf.

After his run of 22 consecutive years as a ref came to an end Dean revealed he had no regrets and tried to entertain in his role.

He said: "The last four or five years, because you know you are going to finish one day, you make sure you go out and enjoy yourself.

“I don’t go out refereeing with fear, I just love the job.

“If it comes across a bit arrogant and a bit of showmanship that’s fine, it’s people’s opinions, but I would never change what I’ve done over the last 22 years at all. I’ve not one regret.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPcTP_0gpWcii400
Dean showed off his signed Man Utd shirt Credit: Instagram: Mike Dean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBU0t_0gpWcii400
And a landmark refereeing kit Credit: Instagram: Mike Dean

