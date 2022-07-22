ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Thiel drops another $1.5M for Masters as campaign feels cash pinch

By Natalie Allison
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8hdS_0gpWcbWz00

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s support for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters has now grown to $15 million as the venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur continued this month to pour money into the race to boost Masters’ cash-strapped campaign.

Thiel made an additional $1.5 million donation to the pro-Masters Saving Arizona super PAC on July 7, according to a Thursday filing with the Federal Election Commission. Masters’ own campaign has been significantly outspent on television by Republican primary opponent Jim Lamon, but the super PAC and other outside groups have spent heavily on his behalf to make up the gap. Masters has surged to the lead in public polling of the race for the GOP nomination with the help of Thiel’s super PAC funds and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Masters is scheduled to appear at a rally with the former president Friday night in Prescott Valley, an event designed to boost several Trump-endorsed candidates who follow his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. The primary is on Aug 2.

Lamon, a solar power executive, has loaned his campaign more than $14 million while Masters has relied heavily on support from Thiel, his friend and longtime employer. Masters earlier this year stepped away from his job at Thiel Capital.

FEC filings this week showed that as of mid-July, Masters’ campaign had $1.5 million in cash on hand — but most of that sum, $1.3 million, can only be used in the general election because it came from donors who had already contributed the maximum amount for Masters’ primary campaign. In a final sprint before the primary, Masters has loaned his campaign more money, putting in $639,000 in the past three weeks.

Lamon, meanwhile, has also plowed through his funds, now reporting $437,894 in cash on hand this month.

The contest for the Republican Senate nomination determines who will face Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November, a key battleground election in the fight for control of the Senate.

Lamon to date has spent more than $9 million on television ads, including a series of advertisements attacking Masters’ ties to the tech world. The latest in Lamon’s series of attack ads opens with a recently uncovered 2008 satirical video of Masters rapping — lamenting how rappers “get no hoes” — and features a clip of Masters earlier this year touting Ted Kaczynski, the “Unabomber,” as a “subversive thinker that’s underrated.” The ad ends by calling Masters a “California liberal.”

A spokesperson for Lamon’s campaign said the latest television, broadcast and cable buy starts Saturday and will exceed half a million dollars.

Saving Arizona, meanwhile, has dropped $7.8 million on ads to boost Masters — far exceeding Masters’ $1.4 million on television, according to the ad tracking service AdImpact. Thiel similarly spent $15 million to support J.D. Vance, another young business associate, who won the Republican Senate nomination in Ohio in May.

Masters also has the backing of Club for Growth and its aligned Crypto Freedom Fund, which have collectively spent nearly $3 million on ads in the race. The groups have attacked Lamon for his business ties to China.

Publicly released polls in the last month have shown Masters with a double-digit lead over Lamon, though at least a quarter of primary voters remain undecided, the polling shows.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ARn6_0gpWcbWz00

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Ohio State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Ted Kaczynski
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Judge warns Bannon lawyers against ‘circus’, as Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia

After months trying to have his trial delayed, far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon is now in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress, with prosecutors arguing he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.“This case is not about what happened on Jan. 6,” said assistant US attorney Amanda Vaughan in court. “This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government.”Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a judge to testify to the grand jury convened...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Arizona Senate#Republican#Gop#Fec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection. The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
14K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy