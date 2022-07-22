ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is teen employment making a permanent comeback? What teens gain from work

By Rebecca Olds
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew 2021 statistics could show the beginning of an upward trend in summer employment levels from previous historic lows, according to Pew Research Center. The share of teens who have jobs has been sliding downward every decade since 1989 and hit 24.7% in 2009, the lowest rate in recent U.S. history....

