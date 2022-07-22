Is teen employment making a permanent comeback? What teens gain from work

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- While taking on care responsibilities for a loved one with a disability or special needs can be a truly rewarding experience, it can also involve tremendous personal sacrifice. As part of an ongoing commitment to secure financial well-being for everyone, Fidelity Investments ® today released its latest American Caregivers study, revealing 7 out of 10 caregivers are so focused on caregiving duties they put off addressing their own needs. And while the pandemic made some challenges, such as work flexibility, a bit easier for some, it also intensified other obstacles: many caregivers anticipate long-term challenges securing work income and resources, getting health care for loved ones, and even working as a family to provide care. Two-thirds felt more isolated due to the pandemic—and 24% have concerns about long-term isolation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005202/en/ The time commitment for caregivers of a loved one with special needs or a disability is long and enduring, particularly among women, according to Fidelity’s latest American Caregivers study. (Graphic: Business Wire)

