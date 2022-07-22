ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

American Red Cross, Discovery Channel partner to encourage more donations

By Asya Lawrence
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures are rising, blood donations are falling, and the American Red Cross is partnering with the Discovery Channel to reel more people in to donate blood and plasma.

With more people traveling, the numbers of people donating blood has decreased, which the Red Cross says happens every summer.

Red Cross officials say they need to collect about 13,000 blood donations every day to support the number of patients they serve at 2,500 hospitals across the country.

The Red Cross is teaming up with the Discovery Channel for Shark Week to encourage more donations.

When you give blood the whole month of July, you will automatically be entered to win the Shark Week merchandise package that includes a beach cruiser bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card that can be put toward outdoor accessories.

Also when you go to any Red Cross location to donate between July 21 and July 24, you will receive a free Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last.

