ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Darren Clarke takes halfway lead at The Senior Open

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxkHQ_0gpWbjd000

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke fired a 3-under-par 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead at the midway point of The Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland.

Clarke, 53, is at 8-under-par 132 after two rounds, tying his lowest 36-hole score at any PGA Tour Champions major. This is the fifth time he has led or co-led after 36 holes on tour, which he converted into wins just twice.

Two shots back is Scott Parel, who followed his opening-round 66 with a 68. At 5-under par 135 is a group of eight players waiting to make their move on Saturday, including Germany’s Bernhard Langer (68 Friday), Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (69) and South Africa’s Ernie Els (69).

Clarke rebounded from a front nine consisting of two bogeys and one birdie by making four birdies on the back nine.

“Around the front nine today, I was so-so,” Clarke said. “I slipped. My right foot slipped a couple of times. But apart from that, I played really nicely. I’m trying to hit a lot of fairways and give myself decent looks. All the way around the back nine, I kept hitting nice shots. And could have been a few better.”

The co-leaders after Round 1, Glen Day and Stephen Ames of Canada, stumbled to over-par rounds on Friday. Ames shot a 71 to move into the pack tied for third at 5 under.

Day’s 72 put him in a cluster of five players at 4-under 136 — a group that includes local favorite Colin Montgomerie of Scotland (66) and Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

Rain and temperatures in the mid-60s are in the forecast for the weekend, but Clarke said that won’t faze him.

“I grew up in it. It should be all right,” he said. “But you know, I think Gleneagles does such a wonderful job with the golf course getting it ready, it would be a shame to get that much rain but a little bit of rain and wind doesn’t hurt anybody. You have to control the flight of your golf ball, especially around here on some of those tighter tee shots.

“You’ve got to shape it a little bit and try and control your trajectory a little bit, so hopefully we’ll be able to do that over the weekend.”

Parel, 57, said the wind impacted his play on Friday but he had no complaints about his standing heading into the weekend. He had seven birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey 6 on No. 12.

“I putted quite well. Didn’t hit the ball maybe quite as good as yesterday but the conditions are a lot tougher, so very happy with 68,” Parel said.

“(There was) a little bit more wind and the tough holes are into the wind. No. 12 was a bear today. I hit every shot like I wanted and made a double bogey. But that’s what you’re going to get here.”

Clarke has one major win to his credit — The Open Championship in 2011 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Another notable name linked with a move to LIV Golf

Just days after David Feherty confirmed he was leaving NBC Sports for LIV Golf, it has now emerged that the outspoken Gary McCord could be joining him in 2023, according to Golf Digest. McCord, 74, had worked for CBS Sports for the best part of 33 years before his contract...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro calls for contracts to deal with LIV Golf threat

The emergence of LIV has undoubtedly rocked the status quo and apart from readying their lawyers the PGA Tour may need to change in other ways to adapt to the changing landscape of professional golf. Of course, by now you will have heard that apart from the guaranteed prize money...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo labelled "Nickstradamus" on social after calling Tony Finau's win

Sir Nick Faldo was labelled "Nickstradamus" after he called Tony Finau's remarkable win ahead of the final round of the 3M Open. It seemed ludicrous as Scott Piercy, the 43-year-old PGA Tour journeyman, started the day with a four-stroke lead at TPC Twin Cities. But Piercy endured an almighty collapse...
GOLF
Golf Channel

3M Open payout: Tony Finau increases season earnings by over 50%

Tony Finau increased his earnings this season by more than 50% by winning the 3M Open and its $1.35 million first-place prize on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. Finau entered the week having cleared just under $2.7 million in 20 starts, among them two runner-up finishes. He also was 30th in the FedExCup, but has now risen to 17th and safely inside that top 30 number that will qualify for East Lake.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
FanSided

3M Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the 3M Open payout for the week to see how much prize money each player will bring home from TPC Twin Cities and the $7.5 million purse. No matter where the PGA Tour went after The Open at St. Andrews, it was always going to feel like a small letdown for the golf world. It just so happens the next stop was Blaine, MN for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities and, as a result of being the week after a major championship in another country, the field was not that inspiring or all that strong.
BLAINE, MN
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tony Finau's Win On Sunday

Tony Finau has a reputation as a hard-luck loser on the PGA Tour, but this weekend he came through with his third tour victory. Finau captured the 3M Open in Minneapolis, closing out the tournament on Sunday with a final round 67 to shoot 17-under for the event. He finished three strokes ahead of Emiliano Grillo and Im Sung-Jae.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — (AP) — Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over. The Canadian ended a wild final round at the Evian Championship by rolling in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win by one stroke on Sunday. Henderson was...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Mortgage Classic#Senior Open Championship#The Open Championship
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy