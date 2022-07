DOVER, Fla. — Friends and family of a 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed outside of her home in Dover a week ago held a vigil to honor her memory Monday evening. “I want them [the world] to remember that she was a great person, a great mother. She liked to work all the time since she was a child. And I ask that you help me because I want justice for my daughter,” said Senovia Salmeron, about her daughter Erica Negrete Aviles.

DOVER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO