An Abba sing-song and pizza: England stars celebrated their Euro 2022 quarter-final win over Spain in style... now Sarina Wiegman's players are plotting another dressing room party if they can go a step further in the semis

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

England will be hoping next Tuesday's Euro 2022 semi-final brings another dressing room party after players celebrated their quarter-final victory over Spain with karaoke, dancing and pizza.

The Lionesses endured a nervy evening on Wednesday as they went behind for the first time in the tournament when Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in the 54th minute. But England fought back, with Ella Toone equalising in the 84th minute before Georgia Stanway won it in extra-time with a stunning strike.

Sarina Wiegman's players had celebrated with a sing-a-long after a record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway a week earlier and the same ensued after they booked their place in the semi-final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5Nd0_0gpWav0h00
Ella Toone and her fellow players celebrated after Wednesday's win with karaoke and food

'We had a few tunes on, a bit of singing and dancing,' an ecstatic Toone said. 'I think Sarina knows and she said to us we have to celebrate the little moments because they don't come around often in football.

'Rach Daly loves a bit of Celine Dion so we had a bit of that on and then a bit of ABBA came on and that was mine so I just took the dancefloor. Everyone loves it and everyone was getting involved because it was a special night and one well remember for a long time.

'So we celebrated tonight, we celebrated with the fans, we're proud of ourselves, I'm sure we'll enjoy the night and then our focus switches to the next game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhlUs_0gpWav0h00
Forward Rachel Daly (above) is a Celine Dion fan, whilst Toone and others enjoyed ABBA 

As well as singing and dancing, a regular feature of England's post-match parties is pizza and cake. A trolley of treats was wheeled through the mixed zone to the dressing room on Wednesday. After carb-loading on pizza, the players had a choice of ice cream or cake for dessert.

Wiegman is not usually one for big celebrations herself but even England's calm and collected manager couldn't keep in the emotion when the final whistle went, admitting she went 'a little crazy'. Wiegman through her arms in the air and shouted when England's place in the semi-final was confirmed and embraced assistant Arjan Veurink in a massive bear hug. It was the most emotion we have seen from Wiegman since she took the Lionesses job in September. While she is usually not one for going over the top, Wiegman has made a point of allowing her players to enjoy moments like Wednesday night but always ensures that the focus is switched back to the next game within 24 hours.

It is a trait that keeps her players grounded and Wiegman's calmness both on and off the pitch has been key to England reaching the last four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tkmK_0gpWav0h00
Kiera Walsh has praised the relaxed attitude of boss Sarina Wiegman (above) during Euro 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czdn9_0gpWav0h00
Walsh is part of the squad preparing for Tuesday's semi final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield

'I think even the way she is on the sideline, Sarina is always so calm and I think that influences the team massively,' Keira Walsh explained.

'If you've got a coach who shouts when you're running up and down the touchline it does affect you.

'I just think it's just that she's so relaxed. She doesn't put pressure on anyone. When you make a mistake in training or in a game, she's not barking at you on the side. As long as you're trying to do the right thing and it's what she's asked of you, then she's never going to shout at you. I think that's really important because it gives you the confidence to try things and some of the goals we probably wouldn't have in the past.

'She's so calm, really positive and even at half-time she won't come in and start screaming. She always says the right thing in the right moment and she's been massively important for us and so have the backroom staff as well as the technical staff. We're just in a really good place.'

England's semi-final will take place at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane next Tuesday.

