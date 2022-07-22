ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Cass Co. search warrants lead to 6 arrests

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUnZV_0gpWau7y00

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants Friday and arrested six people after finding stolen property, drugs and an illegal gun.

Deputies search two homes on Twin Lakes Road in Wayne Township after getting a tip about possible stolen property.

During the search, they found stolen property, meth, meth paraphernalia, evidence of making meth and an illegal firearm.

Deputies arrested six people: a 37-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, a 58-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

Their charges stem from outstanding warrants and larceny to having and making meth.

The sheriff’s office says the 26-year-old first tried to run from the scene during the search but was later caught and arrested.

He also faces charges for resisting and obstructing.

The sheriff’s office will release their names after they’re arraigned.

If you have any information about this case, call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
22 WSBT

Active shooter in Cass County Michigan in custody

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that in Cass County Michigan, at 8:45 a.m. on July 26, his office handled a shooting incident that started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township. The investigation shows that a 46-year-old male from Calvin Twp. stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center...
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Three vehicle car chase and shots fired in Elkhart, no arrests

A three vehicle car chase allegedly involved gunfire in Elkhart on Sunday. Officers were called to the area of County Road 10, Cassopolis and Emerson Street, just after 6 in the morning on reports of three cars driving dangerously fast. The Elkhart Truth reports that an officer attempted to stop...
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Man charged in armed robbery of lottery tickets in Kalamazoo County

A man was arrested and charged after police investigated an armed robbery of lottery tickets from a Richland gas station, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. The armed robbery was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the Circle K store, 8205 N. 32nd St. in the village of Richland, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The robbers – a man and a woman – fled the scene in a dark car, police said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Deputies find stolen Bitcoin mining machines, drugs

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies found eight stolen Bitcoin mining machines, worth thousands of dollars each, and illegal drugs at a house near Paw Paw. On Tuesday morning, detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant to search a house on Bellware Blvd. between Klett Road and Margurite Lane in Waverly Township based on a tip that there would be stolen Bitcoin mining machines there.
PAW PAW, MI
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after crash, tackled by witness as he tried to leave

A man was arrested after being tackled at the scene of a crash he was allegedly trying to leave. It happened early Sunday night when Elkhart Police were called to the intersection Princeton and Charles Street, on reports of a crash. A witness says that the driver, 32-year-old Abimael Hernandez,...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cass Co
95.3 MNC

Six people arrested after search warrant in Wayne Township

Six people were arrested after a search warrant in Wayne Township. It happened on Friday when deputies searched a house in the 54000 block of Twin Lakes Road. They were called on reports on of stolen property. Officials say that they found the stolen property, meth, and an illegal firearm...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Witness tackles suspect allegedly trying to leave scene of crash

ELKHART, Ind. - A suspect was arrested after a witness tackled him as he was allegedly trying to leave the scene of a crash, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:16 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call at the intersection of Princeton Street and Charles Street. According to...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested After Choking Man With Extension Cord

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly choking a man with an extension cord. Lillie Rae Roucloux, 24, 920 Anchorage Road Lot 19, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation and domestic battery with a child under 16 present, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
wkvi.com

Three County Pursuit Ends in Starke County

An Indianapolis man was arrested in Starke County Monday night after leading White County Sheriff’s Department police on a 40-mile pursuit that spanned three counties. White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Roth told WKVI News that a man operating a 2022 black Kawasaki ZR9 motorcycle was traveling approximately 130 mph when he passed a White County Sheriff’s Department patrolman on U.S. 231 around 6:45 p.m. ET. A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 24 between Wolcott and Reynolds but the man allegedly kept driving north on U.S. 24.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A fatal motorcycle crash in Mishawaka is under investigation following a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:47 p.m., according to the Mishawaka Police Department. 32-year-old Elkhart resident, Jim Ean, was killed in the incident. Officials believe that Ean was traveling southbound on North Main Street at a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMT

MSP trooper injured in I-94 crash 'lucky to be alive'

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Michigan State Police Trooper said he's lucky to be alive after a semi truck plowed into his squad car on I-94 in April. Trooper Cole Knaup became emotional during Monday's sentencing for the driver who pleaded no contest to reckless driving in late May.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Two Elkhart men charged with murder, 2021 shooting

Two Elkhart men are accused of killing a boy in during a chase last year. Police were called in May, 2021, to a house on McKinley Avenue, on reports of a shooting. That’s where they found the 15-year-old boy in an alley near the home, with a gunshot wound to the neck.
ELKHART, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy