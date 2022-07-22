Cass Co. search warrants lead to 6 arrests

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants Friday and arrested six people after finding stolen property, drugs and an illegal gun.

Deputies search two homes on Twin Lakes Road in Wayne Township after getting a tip about possible stolen property.

During the search, they found stolen property, meth, meth paraphernalia, evidence of making meth and an illegal firearm.

Deputies arrested six people: a 37-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, a 58-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

Their charges stem from outstanding warrants and larceny to having and making meth.

The sheriff’s office says the 26-year-old first tried to run from the scene during the search but was later caught and arrested.

He also faces charges for resisting and obstructing.

The sheriff’s office will release their names after they’re arraigned.

If you have any information about this case, call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

