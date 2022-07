GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cynthia Gail Slaughter, 61, was arrested yesterday after allegedly shoving a shopping cart at a passing car, causing approximately $1,200 in damage. The victim reported that as she was driving northbound on Tower Road near the entrance to Asbury Park apartments, she saw a woman standing at the bus stop in the 5300 block of SW 75th Street, in possession of a Publix shopping cart, and as she passed, the woman shoved the shopping cart into the roadway, striking the passenger side of her vehicle.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO