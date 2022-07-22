Cook County hopes to eliminate $1 billion in medical debt

CHICAGO - The Chicago Housing Authority has agreed to wipe out back rent owed by some of the agency’s poorest residents to settle a federal class-action lawsuit, lawyers for CHA tenants announced Monday. CHA for years failed to alert residents who might have qualified for waivers of the housing...
Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
Kim Foxx is quick to note that prosecutors’ office across the U.S. are facing the same challenges. She acknowledges some assistant state’s attorneys are leaving, resulting in the lawyers left behind doing more work.
The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools has agreed to pay the state $10.9 million annually for the next eight years to return $87.5 million that had accidentally been funded to the district — and the district expects to lose another $45 million in funding this year because of the error.
For someone who tests positive for coronavirus, when are you no longer contagious?. Health experts weigh in amid warnings for high alert levels in the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID? Here's What...
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The mother of slain Chicago officer Ella French received a round of applause Tuesday morning during the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on law enforcement officer safety. Two brothers, 22-year-old Eric Morgan and 21-year-old Monty "Emonte" Morgan, are accused of fatally shooting French, who was 29 at the...
Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
CHICAGO - Multiple police-driven vehicles used to transport Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have reportedly racked up multiple traffic tickets that have gone unpaid despite the mayor's advocacy for stricter speed cameras in the city. Two of the SUVs used to shuttle Lightfoot throughout Chicago have accumulated three speed camera tickets...
CHICAGO - Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers ratified a three-year contract Tuesday, ending a seven-week strike that has curtailed road projects throughout northeast Illinois. Ed Maher, communications director for the union’s Local 150, said members unanimously approved the contract in a show-of-hands vote. The members met at...
Noam N. Levey and Aneri Pattani Some lost their homes. Some emptied their retirement accounts. Some struggled to feed and clothe their families. Medical debt now touches more than 100 million people in America, as the U.S. health care system pushes patients into debt on a mass scale. Debtors are from all walks of life and all corners of the country. Here are their stories ? how they got into debt, what they’ve given up for it, and how they’re living with the burden.
HIGHLAND, Indiana - More than 50 people rallied in Highland, Indiana, Sunday demanding their voices be heard and women’s abortion rights not be taken away. Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion is now illegal or limited in at least eleven states. Twelve other states are on track to ban or restrict the procedure as well.
With Cook County at "high" community level for COVID-19 for another week, Chicago health officials issued a travel warning late Friday afternoon. "Cook County is again in the High COVID-19 Community Level today, based on CDC national metrics. If you are traveling, be aware of the current spread and take the proper precautions," Chicago Department of Public Health said in a tweet Friday.
WOOD DALE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A northwest suburban alderman resigned Thursday in protest to the city not approving housing for teenagers. Wood Dale Alderman Sonny Sorrentino said he was "done with politics" after angrily resigning during a city council meeting. Video footage shows a roll call vote on allowing...
Reza’s restaurant in Andersonville was shut down twice in the same week after inspectors found “dangerous and hazardous” code violations, according to city officials. The Department of Buildings first ordered the restaurant at 5255 N. Clark St. closed after an inspection on July 18, department spokesman Michael Puccinelli said Monday.
