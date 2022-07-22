ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Posters Show Off Cast From Across Middle Earth

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Video is being extra generous today with the panel for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power going on at SDCC. Coming into the convention, it was one of the most highly anticipated points of the event, and the streamer definitely delivered with one of the best looks...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Actor suggests several beloved Walt Disney classics need an “R” rating

Disney+ has finally made it into the realm of fanbase division with its announcement that beginning Friday, the streaming platform with feature films with an “R” rating, but one actor says the same rating should be given to several of Walt Disney’s most beloved classic films. On...
MOVIES
Person
Nazanin Boniadi
Person
J.a. Bayona
Collider

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blasted’ on Netflix, a Norwegian Alien Invasion Action-Comedy That’s Just Edgar Wright Lite

Netflix movie Blasted is about five dudes at a weekend bachelor party, but the title doesn’t refer to what happens when they do too many tequila shots. No, this is a sci-fi flick offering us ray guns and aliens, running and shooting, and jokes, in what is hopefully a high-larious mashup of genres. A real-life mystery – the not-quite-explained floating lights often seen in Norway’s Hessdalen valley – is the basis of a story about doofuses stumbling over an alien invasion; thankfully, two of those doofuses are former laser tag champions, surely a heretofore impractical skill that can finally be...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney+ Adding New Versions of 'Moana' and 'Encanto'

Disney+ continues its experimentation with new versions of Moana, Encanto and several other hit musical movies. Last week, the streamer announced new "Sing-Along versions" of its classic movies so that fans can have a karaoke-style watch party. The first of these movies was released back in March, and two more were released on Friday, July 22. Several more will follow next month.
MOVIES
#Earth#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Hall H#Celebrimbor#Arondir
HuffPost

Neighbors Freaked By Creepy Chucky Doll Discover Real-Life 'Child's Play'

Residents of Pinson, Alabama, did not want to play with a Chucky doll roaming their streets during the day. Kendra Walden spotted the figure resembling the evil protagonist from the 1980s “Child’s Play” horror movies and posted alarming pictures on Facebook. The diminutive look-alike prowled the neighborhood in overalls and a striped shirt, with long red hair very much like the movie villain.
PINSON, AL
The Guardian

Nina Katchadourian: To Feel Something That Was Not of Our World review – a nightmare adventure rivetingly reimagined

The American artist recreates the incredible ordeal of a Scottish family adrift in a dinghy in the Pacific for 38 days – a story that has fascinated her since childhood. In June 1972, the Scottish farmer Dougal Robertson was sailing across the Pacific with his family when a pod of killer whales attacked their schooner, Lucette. Robertson was about to drink his morning coffee when the hull beneath his feet suddenly split to reveal the fathomless ocean. The family had approximately two minutes to gather everything they could and board the lifeboat before the ship sank into the blue. And it was on this fragile dinghy that four adults and two children managed to survive without charts or compass, against 20ft waves, circling sharks, thirst, sunstroke and starvation for a staggering 38 days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'Nope': Jordan Peele Shares Intro for 'Gordy's Home!' Sitcom

Jordan Peele's much anticipated third film Nope finally arrived in theaters. Just a few days after its debut, Peele shared the sitcom intro for Nope's fictional TV series Gordy's Home!. Based on the intro, the sitcom follows the Houston family, including Mikey Houston who's played by a child version of Ricky "Jupe" Park. The adult Jupe is played by Steven Yeun.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Cast & Character Guide: Who Will the Baba Yaga be Fighting Next?

The cinematic journey of John Wick is only two years away from being a decade long, and it doesn't seem like this roller coaster of an action franchise will be ending any time soon. The long-running franchise has been rightly heralded by fans and critics alike as the best action film series going today, with its impeccable fight choreography and ever-expanded lore and universe being second to none for the genre. That universe seems to keep getting bigger, with the upcoming Ana de Armas-starring spin-off film Ballerina in early development as well as The Continental prequel show set to hit Starz later this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Dungeons & Dragons Movie Will Feature 1980s D&D Cartoon Cast as Rival Adventurers

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is bringing back the cast of the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. During yesterday's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount Pictures showed off an exclusive clip from its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. The clip showed Chris Pine's adventuring party face off against two rival groups in a maze-style arena filled with D&D monsters. One of the rival groups was the adventuring party from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. It was unclear based on the descriptions coming from the Hall H presentation whether the 1980s group was aged up at all, or if they were still kids like they were in the original cartoon.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Is Elevated By Tessa Thompson's Terrifying Turn as Charlotte Hale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld. In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.
TV SERIES
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Aldis Hodge nearly lost Black Adam role after swearing at The Rock

Aldis Hodge is set to play Hawkman in the upcoming DCEU movie Black Adam. Hodge has been very upfront about being a comic fan, and he’s described the role as a dream come true. But he’s joked that he very nearly lost out on playing Hawkman after accidentally telling Dwayne Johnson to “f*ck off”.
MOVIES
Collider

Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Detained at Airport, Released When Recognized as Eddie Munson

There is no doubt that Joseph Quinn is the breakout star from the massively successful Stranger Things 4. However, not even he could guess that his status as a breakout star would become, well, literal. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Quinn detailed a run-in he had with U.S. Immigration at the airport on the way to his appearance on Fallon's show and how if it weren't for the success of Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, the Metallica loving, Dungeons and Dragons playing rocker, he might still be waiting in the airport right now.
ENTERTAINMENT

