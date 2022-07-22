ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorcyclist arrested for DUII and reckless driving

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Friday morning for reckless driving and driving under the influence. WCSO and the Hillsboro Police Department had been receiving complaints for several days about a motorcycle driving recklessly...

