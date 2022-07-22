ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Help: Bake sale, fundraisers underway for Abilene mom, teen killed in crash

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago
A bake sale and other fundraising efforts are underway for the family of Abilene mom Carmen Rodriguez, and her 13-year-old daughter, who were killed in a crash. Read More

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bake sale and more fundraising is underway for the family of an Abilene mother and her 13-year-old daughter who were killed in a crash earlier this week.

Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, of Abilene and 13-year-old Rosalin Rodriguez were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 84 in Littlefield, Texas, Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez’s 5-year-old son Gabriel sustained serious injuries during the crash and her 2-month-old baby was unharmed.

To help offset some of the funeral and medical costs for the Rodriguez family, her employers, Keen Cleaners, is holding a bake sale to raise money.

The first day of the sale took place Friday. Keen Cleaners sold more than 20 cakes and even had people coming in just to give donations.

Day 2 of the sale will be Saturday, July 22, at the Keen Cleaners location on S Danville Drive. They’re open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has also been established for anyone who wishes to make a monetary donation to the Rodriguez family.

Society
