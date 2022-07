It all started with a wish upon a moon. In 2019, my co-founder Deb Kern and I saw an opportunity to build upon the city’s vibrant arts and culture community by expanding access to public art programming. As a visual artist and loyal supporter of Milwaukee’s arts scene myself, I knew how much joy art brought to my life—and wanted to find ways to highlight our creative community.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO