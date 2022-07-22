ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Man wanted for at least 5 burglaries in Plainview, police ask for help

By News Release & Posted By Staff
 4 days ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department.

The City of Plainview Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying assistance in identifying and apprehending a burglary suspect. The unidentified male suspect is believed to have committed burglary and criminal mischief against several local businesses along I-27 in Plainview as well as in other Texas cities including Brownfield, Big Spring Levelland, and Snyder.

This year (2022), on or about April 13th, this person broke into Bill Wells Chevrolet in Plainview where property was damaged and stolen. On April 15th, the same person is suspected of breaking into Legacy Farms in Plainview. On April 18th, he is suspected of breaking into Leals Restaurant in Plainview. On July 6th, this suspect returned to Plainview and broke into Bill Wells Chevrolet again. On July 8th, he broke into Panhandle Popcorn.

The method of entry for most of the locations is prying open a door. Some locations also sustained broken windows.

This suspect is last seen on video wearing a black mask, red shirt, and blue jeans. Hale County Crime Stoppers is offering an award up to $500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this burglary suspect.

(This is a press release from the Plainview Police Department)

