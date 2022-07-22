ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

St. John’s-on-the-Lake welcomes the Rev. Jeff Stevens July 24

 4 days ago

MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake welcomes the Rev. Jeff Stevens on July 24.The Rev. Stevens started spending his summers on Bear Island at his grandparents’ cottage when he was about a year old. Growing up,...

Joseph W. Boynton, 81

NEW HAMPTON — Joseph “Joe” W. Boynton, 81, a lifelong New Hampton resident, died on January 6, 2022, following a period of declining health. Joe was born in Plymouth on December 24, 1940, the son of Nathaniel and Leona (Shaw) Boynton. He attended the One Room Schoolhouse on Dana Hill in New Hampton and finished his education at the Ashland schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School. He was employed at the Ashland Paper Mills, Seaward Construction Company, and at Glidden and Guyotte Construction in Ashland for many years. Joe had a plowing route, a rubbish route, and did property maintenance for many years. He also was on the ice harvesting crew at Rockywold-Deephaven Camps on Squam Lake for many years.
NEW HAMPTON, NH
Eileen P. O’Riordan, 90

MEREDITH — Eileen Patricia O’Riordan, 90, of Laconia, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 at Golden View Healthcare in Meredith. She was born March 16, 1932 in Jamaica Plain, MA, to John and Ellen (Franklin) Greaney.
MEREDITH, NH
Sandra Lemire, 90

LACONIA — Sandra Weeks Lemire, 90, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia. Sandra was born on May 13, 1932 in Meredith, the third of four children and the daughter of the late George and Freda (Jackson) Weeks. Sandra was popular in school and, with her sister Kay, did very well on the basketball team. After graduation, Sandra attended Plymouth State College; where she met and married her late first husband, Albert Martin, and acquired the means to substitute teach.
LACONIA, NH
Golden View’s Samantha Parent awarded two scholarships

MEREDITH – Golden View Health Care Center has awarded two educational scholarships to their employee Samantha Parent, medication nursing assistant. Parent, who is attending school to become a licensed practical nurse, was awarded the Golden View Employee Scholarship and the Sanders Scholarship.
MEREDITH, NH
Huggins Hospital pediatrician, Dr. Matos, receives Patriots Foundation MVP Award

WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital's Wolfeboro pediatrics physician, Michael Matos, MD, FAAP, was recognized as one of this year’s Patriots Foundation MVP Award honorees for his volunteer work as medical director at Camp Carefree, an overnight summer camp for youth with type 1 diabetes. The award was accompanied by a $10,000 donation for the American Diabetes Association.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Doreen E. Schroder, 85

FRANKLIN — Doreen E. (Eriksen) Schroder, 85, beloved wife of the late Franklin "Frank" E. Schroder and formally a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen where she had resided for the last four years. She was...
FRANKLIN, NH
Castle in the Clouds to host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala fundraiser Aug. 19

MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds is looking forward to hosting the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. Bringing a taste of Mardi Gras to the Lakes Region, the Gala event will feature authentic NOLA jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a live auction of unique Castle experiences.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
Ella Jo Regan, 86

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Ella Jo Regan, 86, died peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, NH. Ella Jo was born in Saginaw, Michigan on March 30, 1936, to Harold and Dorothy (Webb) Robinson.
LEBANON, NH
Jade L. Wood: Hold Ness, Strang accountable for crisis at Gunstock

During my appointment hearing last September, I vowed that I would facilitate transparency and honor the mission of working toward a financially self-sustaining recreation area that we can proudly entrust to future generations. The Gunstock Area Commission is appointed by the Belknap County Delegation with the responsibility of managing Gunstock Mountain Resort as a financially independent self-sustaining organization.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Couple retire from business they founded in 1975

LACONIA — After a 47-year career operating Decorative Interiors, Marcia Cotter, ASID, and Stephen Cotter, PE, have retired from the business they founded in 1975. The business was created to serve clients in the Lakes Region with their paint, wallpaper, and flooring needs. The organization has grown into an Interior Design Showroom that services homeowners and contractors in both remodeling and new construction projects that includes a variety of interior finish products including kitchens and bathrooms.
ApprenticeshipNH offers a a medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program

LACONIA — Healthcare is one of New Hampshire’s largest and fastest growing industries, and a sector that has had a surge in open positions over the past two years. To help meet these needs in the Lakes Region, ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, has expanded its partnership with Concord Hospital - Laconia to offer a medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program. Using ApprenticeshipNH’s “earn while you learn” model, this program will be offered at Concord Hospital - Laconia with related classroom instruction at Lakes Region Community College. The program will prepare students to become certified clinical medical assistants and help to fill in-demand positions.
LACONIA, NH
Sandra Wettergreen: City is selective in enforcing zoning for RVs in driveways

Recently I received a letter from the city of Laconia zoning board concerning an RV that is parked in the driveway of my home in Laconia. It is legally registered, insured and in use to go on trips. The city tells me I can’t park it in my driveway due to a city ordinance, hmmmm. I am a taxpayer, am bringing revenue to the city and it is far from being an eye sore in my driveway as it new. To boot only two streets, certain homes only, in the entire city were targeted to receive these letters, Woodvale Drive and Rolling Lane. If we don’t remove our RVs, trailers, boats and boat trailers, etc. and make them non-visible from the street in 20 days then they will be fining us $275 a day for each one not removed. Unless the zoning board plans to survey the entire city, every home, for this violation how can they enforce and target only two streets with this ridiculous ordinance? My property is not a mess or an eyesore. I use my RV, park it in my driveway when not in use, create revenue for the state and pay my taxes. How can the city tell me I can’t park my legally registered and insured RV in my driveway when not out exploring or a boat trailer if the boat is in the water for the summer? The city didn’t care when thousands of motorcyclists destroyed Laconia's streets a few months ago but an RV parked in a taxpayer's driveway is a problem? Taxpayers of Laconia we need to come out in force when the city holds a zoning meeting in the near future on this before you all get your letters and fines too.
LACONIA, NH
John Sellers: Gunstock team's resignation hurts more than Belknap County

After seeing Gov. Chris Sununu’s letter on the Gunstock situation, it just confirms that he has to go. I wonder if Sununu is connected to Tom Day and the Citizens for Belknap movement where this group is trying hard to oust the entire current delegation and confuse people who to vote for on the Sept. 13 primary.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Police arrest one suspect in downtown armed robbery

LACONIA — Police apprehended one suspect in an armed robbery that happened downtown last Thursday. Tilton Police arrested Adam J. Laboe, 20, of Messer Street in Laconia, on Sunday, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
LACONIA, NH

