St. John’s-on-the-Lake welcomes the Rev. Jeff Stevens July 24

Recently I received a letter from the city of Laconia zoning board concerning an RV that is parked in the driveway of my home in Laconia. It is legally registered, insured and in use to go on trips. The city tells me I can’t park it in my driveway due to a city ordinance, hmmmm. I am a taxpayer, am bringing revenue to the city and it is far from being an eye sore in my driveway as it new. To boot only two streets, certain homes only, in the entire city were targeted to receive these letters, Woodvale Drive and Rolling Lane. If we don’t remove our RVs, trailers, boats and boat trailers, etc. and make them non-visible from the street in 20 days then they will be fining us $275 a day for each one not removed. Unless the zoning board plans to survey the entire city, every home, for this violation how can they enforce and target only two streets with this ridiculous ordinance? My property is not a mess or an eyesore. I use my RV, park it in my driveway when not in use, create revenue for the state and pay my taxes. How can the city tell me I can’t park my legally registered and insured RV in my driveway when not out exploring or a boat trailer if the boat is in the water for the summer? The city didn’t care when thousands of motorcyclists destroyed Laconia's streets a few months ago but an RV parked in a taxpayer's driveway is a problem? Taxpayers of Laconia we need to come out in force when the city holds a zoning meeting in the near future on this before you all get your letters and fines too.

LACONIA, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO