(KNSI) — Police are investigating after two separate incidents within a few minutes and one block apart in St. Cloud Monday night. The first happened about 8:10 when officers responded to a trespassing call at a business on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. When officers found the 20-year-old suspect, they told him he was under arrest. Police say the man then punched the officer in the face and fled. Officers set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect. The officer suffered minor injuries.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO