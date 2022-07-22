ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

MCSO asking for help identifying man who allegedly used stolen credit card

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase merchandise from two...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 1

Related
ocala-news.com

MCSO asking for help identifying four credit card theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals who are suspected of using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases throughout Marion County. On May 21, 2022, a female victim notified the Ocala Police Department that someone had stolen her...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man and three women sought for using stolen credit card

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thieves made several purchases with a stolen credit card in Marion County. The victim reported the card was stolen from the Rural King on Northwest 10th Street in Ocala. Surveillance footage shows that a man and three women used the stolen credit card at a Quick...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly choking female victim until she passed out

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of choking a female victim until she lost consciousness. On Friday, July 22, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident began when Willie Thomas IV “became angry with her.”
OCALA, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies say

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges for the selling and dealing of methamphetamine. Additionally, he is awaiting trial for an August 2020 vehicle burglary. Malik Warthen, 43, of West 18th St., Jacksonville, also known as “Ghost,” was arrested July 7 at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a narcotics transaction with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office confidential informant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department arrests four people on organized fraud charges

The Ocala Police Department arrested four individuals who allegedly traveled as a group to commit fraud at multiple banks. On Friday, July 22, an OPD officer responded to the Regions Bank located at 1700 SE 17th Street in Ocala in order to follow up on a previous fraud case. According to OPD, an incident of fraud had occurred at another branch in Belleview and local officers were looking for the suspect’s vehicle: a green 2022 Dodge Charger.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy woman jailed after being accused of threatening male victim with gun, biting his shoulder

A 49-year-old Fort McCoy woman was arrested after she was accused of threatening a male victim with a gun that belonged to him. On Saturday, July 23, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a possible physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Cynthia Lynn Stufflebean who advised that the male victim had shown up at the residence at approximately 3 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Four people arrested after being caught with fake checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala Police say they forged checks at multiple banks around Marion County. Jenesis Ferreras, Tamanda Vanwinkles, Philon Walker and Christopher Ortiz were arrested at the Regions Bank on Southeast 17th Street. Police found three pages of blank checks with numbers...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man crashes on I-75 while leading troopers on a chase

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 vehicle while trying to avoid arrest by Florida Highway Patrol. According to the arrest report, a state trooper spotted James McDonald, 42, driving an Infiniti Q50 without taillights on I-75 near Alachua on Tuesday night. The trooper confirmed the car was stolen and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man, woman accused of distracting cashiers to steal $1,300 from cash registers, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash registers. According to police, a man and a woman distracted multiple cashiers at an undisclosed business on June 18 to steal more than $1,300 from a retail store. They then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with distinctive chrome rims.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Clay County deputies investigate shooting in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was shot early Tuesday morning near 4th Avenue in Keystone Heights, Clay County authorities said. Clay County Fire Rescue received a call at about 3:15 a.m. and one person was taken to a hospital with “penetrating injuries.” That person’s condition was not known.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police chief suspends K-9 involved in man’s mauling

Three days after the man who was mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 was released from jail, the new police chief suspended the dog involved in the incident. A judge released Terrell Bradley, the 30-year-old Gainesville resident who lost an eye to the K-9 attack, from the Alachua County jail on bail Tuesday. Lonnie Scott, GPD’s acting police chief who is slated to officially assume the police chief position Monday, extended the initial review process conducted by the department’s Internal Affairs Division and promised a thorough review of the incident Friday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

County commission candidate Poole rubs in old wounds to disparage opponent

Editor’s note: This article contains graphic language that could be offensive or disturbing to some readers. An issue that many in Ocala might prefer to keep in the past has re-emerged in the run-up to the Aug. 23 Republican primary election in the Marion County District 4 commission race: allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation from 2016 against then-Police Chief Greg Graham.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man arrested for operating gambling business disguised as clothing store, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday for operating a covert fish games café, deputies said. Ralph McNish, 46, was charged with 16 counts of violating Marion County ordinance that bans the management, possession or use of simulated gambling devices for commercial purposes according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL

