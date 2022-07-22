MCSO asking for help identifying man who allegedly used stolen credit card

Three days after the man who was mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 was released from jail, the new police chief suspended the dog involved in the incident. A judge released Terrell Bradley, the 30-year-old Gainesville resident who lost an eye to the K-9 attack, from the Alachua County jail on bail Tuesday. Lonnie Scott, GPD’s acting police chief who is slated to officially assume the police chief position Monday, extended the initial review process conducted by the department’s Internal Affairs Division and promised a thorough review of the incident Friday.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO