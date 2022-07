HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day as more showers and storms will be possible. A Flood Watch remains in effect. Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door because more scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today. A strong storm or two is possible, but the overall threat is low. A Level 1 Marginal risk is in place for the entire region. However, our focus will be on heavy rainfall that could lead to high water in some spots.

HAZARD, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO