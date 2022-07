A Jackson County Commission meeting got contentious Monday night after commissioners tabled the proposal to retire two Sheriff’s K9 Deputies. Sheriff Marty Hinson said that one K9 Deputy is almost seven-years-old and one is nine years old. Commissioner Chris Carter, who is also running for Sheriff, said that with the election just 10 days away, this is should be put off until the next meeting.

JACKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO