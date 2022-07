On Monday, WWE announced that Triple H would be running creative in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. Triple H was in charge of Monday's WWE Raw and held a meeting before the show and, according to a report from Fightful Select, "promised the talent transparency that some of them don't feel has existed under the previous regime. He also said that he wants open lines of communication between himself and talent."

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO