While the rest of the Boston sports world was in awe of the disastrous performance by the Red Sox at Fenway Park coming out of the All Star Break, or chatting about the most recent Kevin Durant to Boston rumors, the New England Patriots made a couple of roster moves in advance of the official open of Training Camp this week. Small moves that might fly under the radar at most any point of the season, yet still it’s roster building season and anticipation is high for the latest version of Bill Belichick’s team.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO