Sedgwick County Health Department recommending people wear masks indoors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new strain of COVID-19, called BA-5, is the dominant variant of the virus, spreading across the U.S. Late last week, Sedgwick County recommended mask-wearing inside buildings as the positive test rate in the county reached 18 percent. Eyewitness News spoke with local doctors about what...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mask requirements are back, at least for city employees and contractors. Following the high community level rating in Sedgwick County, the City of Wichita has required that its employees wear masks for the time being. "With the rising numbers of positive COVID tests, we are asking...
A disease that can kill wild and domestic rabbits with little to no symptoms has been detected in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a veterinary lab detected the first case of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus serotype 2 (RHDV-2) in a domestic rabbit in Leavenworth this month. The department’s...
Retired Top Gun instructor shares life advice through experience as P.O.W. Captain Charlie Plumb spent nearly six years in Vietnam alongside U.S. leaders like John McCain and Jeremiah Denton. Silo being converted to Airbnb in the Flint Hills. Updated: 7 hours ago. If you’re looking for a weekend getaway in...
The Wichita Family Crisis Center, a non-profit in our community that keeps thousands of victims safe each year from domestic and sexual abuse, as well as human trafficking, plans to go before the County Commission tomorrow to ask for additional funds. The building that the administrative office and the shelter...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Sedgwick County's Health department is recommending residents return to wearing face masks indoors, in public areas, regardless of vaccination status as coronavirus cases increase. The county's Deputy Health Director, Chris Steward, says the decision coincides with a high Community Level rating from the CDC. Between this week...
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a burglary report on a busy Wichita street overnight, forcing a local business to close for day the Tuesday. Vehicles were still circling West Street Burgers Tuesday, but they weren't taking any food back with them. They were instead being met with a sign that read 'Burglarized. No phone. No internet. Need a day to fix everything. Sorry!'
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Wichita park pool facility late Monday or early Tuesday and vandalized the place. The damage is bad enough that Wichita Park and Recreation closed the pool for the day on Tuesday, July 26. The vandalism is at McAfee Pool, 1240 East 14th Street North. Wichita Parks and […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a gun club clubhouse north of Hutchison Monday morning. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) got a call about smoke in the 7800 block of N. Lorraine Street around 8:20 a.m. When they got to the location, they found a metal pole barn...
Former Sedgwick County detention deputy Dustin Burnett, who was arrested and charged for crimes related to security breaches at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility, has received three additional charges.
Missing persons advocates have concerns for the safety of a missing south-central Kansas teenager. Destiny Jackson, 15, was last seen on July 10, 2022, in El Dorado. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may still be in the area, but she may also travel to Wichita or Hesston. NCMEC also advised if you see her, please, do not approach her. Instead, call 911. We've requested more information as to why they've issued this advisory. The Wichita Police and El Dorado Police Departments could not elaborate more as to why NCMEC recommends the caution.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County health officials are reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. KDHE is reporting an additional 7,626 cases this week, with nine new deaths. Sedgwick County reported 844 new cases this week with no new deaths. Sedgwick County is reporting an increasing...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools said it is too early to determine if its COVID-19 protocol will change before the upcoming school year after the Sedgwick County Health Department recommended everyone now wear a mask inside. 'It's a little disappointing': Sedgwick County Health Department recommends return to masking.
Teenager Jesse Geihsler was last seen on June 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
This article has been updated to site the correct hosts of the clinic. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and WSU Tech are hosting a free vaccination and microchip clinic for cats and dogs this weekend. It will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help in identifying a vandalism suspect. According to the WPD, the vandalism happened on Sunday, July 17, around 4 a.m., at a car dealership in the 8200 block of W. Kellogg. What Wichita police are calling “a...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks...
