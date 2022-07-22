Sedgwick County Health Department recommending people wear masks indoors

Missing persons advocates have concerns for the safety of a missing south-central Kansas teenager. Destiny Jackson, 15, was last seen on July 10, 2022, in El Dorado. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may still be in the area, but she may also travel to Wichita or Hesston. NCMEC also advised if you see her, please, do not approach her. Instead, call 911. We've requested more information as to why they've issued this advisory. The Wichita Police and El Dorado Police Departments could not elaborate more as to why NCMEC recommends the caution.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO