Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Health Department recommending people wear masks indoors

By Jeremy Ingalls
KAKE TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Due to the high community level rating, the Sedgwick County Health Department is now recommending that people wear masks indoors even...

www.kake.com

KAKE TV

City of Wichita returns to requiring masks for employees and contractors

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mask requirements are back, at least for city employees and contractors. Following the high community level rating in Sedgwick County, the City of Wichita has required that its employees wear masks for the time being. "With the rising numbers of positive COVID tests, we are asking...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Increased COVID in Wichita, Sedgwick County

Retired Top Gun instructor shares life advice through experience as P.O.W. Captain Charlie Plumb spent nearly six years in Vietnam alongside U.S. leaders like John McCain and Jeremiah Denton. Silo being converted to Airbnb in the Flint Hills. Updated: 7 hours ago. If you’re looking for a weekend getaway in...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

West Street Burgers suffers break-in, forcing the store to close Tuesday

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a burglary report on a busy Wichita street overnight, forcing a local business to close for day the Tuesday. Vehicles were still circling West Street Burgers Tuesday, but they weren't taking any food back with them. They were instead being met with a sign that read 'Burglarized. No phone. No internet. Need a day to fix everything. Sorry!'
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Vandalized Wichita pool closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Wichita park pool facility late Monday or early Tuesday and vandalized the place. The damage is bad enough that Wichita Park and Recreation closed the pool for the day on Tuesday, July 26. The vandalism is at McAfee Pool, 1240 East 14th Street North. Wichita Parks and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Central Kansas Gun Club clubhouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a gun club clubhouse north of Hutchison Monday morning. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) got a call about smoke in the 7800 block of N. Lorraine Street around 8:20 a.m. When they got to the location, they found a metal pole barn...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Destiny Jackson

Missing persons advocates have concerns for the safety of a missing south-central Kansas teenager. Destiny Jackson, 15, was last seen on July 10, 2022, in El Dorado. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may still be in the area, but she may also travel to Wichita or Hesston. NCMEC also advised if you see her, please, do not approach her. Instead, call 911. We've requested more information as to why they've issued this advisory. The Wichita Police and El Dorado Police Departments could not elaborate more as to why NCMEC recommends the caution.
EL DORADO, KS
Hutch Post

State Fair admission $50 deal is on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jesse Geihsler

Teenager Jesse Geihsler was last seen on June 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
WICHITA, KS

