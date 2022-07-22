ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz's Politicized Lost Meme Draws Ire of Series Co-Creator Damon Lindelof: 'If You Actually Watched...'

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
When it comes to weaponizing Lost to attack his political rivals, Dr. Mehmet Oz has to go back… to the drawing board. At least, that’s the opinion of the former ABC series’ co-creator, Damon Lindelof .

On Thursday, Oz — the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat — shared on his Twitter feed a meme that featured a photo of his Democratic rival John Fetterman superimposed onto a Lost image. The caption read: “John Fetterman: Either he’s hiding in his basement, or he’s just plain Lost.”

The meme drew a pointed rebuke from Lindelof, who on Friday took to Instagram and fired back, “He had a stroke, DOCTOR. And the island is healing him as we speak. If you actually WATCHED Lost , you’d know not to f—k with the bald guy.” (He’s referring, we assume, to Terry O’Quinn’s enigmatic John Locke.)

Fetterman has kept a relatively low profile since suffering a stroke back in May, just days before his primary election. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s 52-year-old lieutenant governor said he’s “feeling really good,” adding, “I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100 percent able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are.”

