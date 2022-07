What appeared to be a single-vehicle mishap — a Jeep hitting the retaining wall on the east side of northbound NM 528, just north of Northern Boulevard, before 9 a.m. Tuesday snarled traffic. Rio Rancho Police officers sent two lanes of northbound NM 528 west on Northern, and that meant they needed to find the best way to get back on 528. This photo shows how southbound traffic was backed up as northbound drivers were diverted west at Northern. Shortly after 9 a.m., the highway was fully open. (Herron photo)

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO