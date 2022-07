NASCAR has declared Chase Elliott the winner of Sunday’s Cup race after the cars of the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, both failed post-race inspection. “We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection,” car owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement Sunday night. “We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO