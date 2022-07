The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white female shown below. On July 20, 2022, the suspect pictured below was seen on video surveillance footage at a Dollar General store, 432237 Pumpkin Center Road Hammond LA, where the store manager states that she witnessed an unidentified white female pretend to scan items at the self checkout and then left the store premises without paying for the merchandise. The suspect did take a paper receipt, which was not hers, left on the counter from a previous customer.

