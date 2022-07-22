ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island fans rejoice in Ekin-Su’s pancake-making triumph over Nathalia: ‘Chef-in Su’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s7LQ_0gpWVyBt00

Love Island fans were treated to an epic showdown as fan-favourite Ekin-Su took on new girl Nathalia in a pancake-making contest to win Davide’s affection.

The girls decided to settle things with a culinary competition after things got a bit heated between the pair.

Nathalia delivered the cutting line: “Who are you to prove anything to? Ekin-who?”

The following morning, the pair walked into the kitchen with all the pomp of a heavyweight boxing match, bodyguards included.

In the black corner was Ekin-Su, in the white: Nathalia. Things remained heated in the kitchen with Ekin-Su telling Nathalia to “get the f*** out my way”.

A blindfolded Davide then judged their efforts in a taste test, declaring Ekin-Su’s pancakes the winner. The decision seemed to quell the beef between the girls as Nathalia crowned Ekin-Su “the queen of pancakes”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcm5g_0gpWVyBt00

Speaking in the Beach Hut after, Ekin-Su’s “manager” Gemma sheepishly admitted that Nathalia’s pancakes were far superior.

Nevertheless, fans rejoiced in the 27-year-old’s victory.

“Chef-in su did what she had to do,” one fan wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09laSA_0gpWVyBt00

“Life lesson: never mess with the Turkish delight,” wrote another, invoking Ekin-Su’s self-styled monicker.

“EKIN SU THE F***ING HEAVY WEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!!” screamed another via their keyboard.

Nathalia, a 23-year-old influencer from Brazil, was one of four new contestants to enter the villa , along with Lacey, Reece and Jamie. She’s had her sights set on Ekin-Su’s partner Davide since arriving mocking her crawl up to the terrace for her clandestine kiss with Jay, who was later dumped.

Earlier this week, Love Island viewers had rallied around Ekin-Su after worrying that she wasn’t “the same anymore” after Movie Night.

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Goodger orders post-mortem on baby daughter: ‘For my own sanity’

Lauren Goodger has ordered a post-mortem on her baby daughter in a bid to discover why she died just minutes after she was born.The former TOWIE star revealed on Sunday (10 July) that her baby, Lorena, had died despite being born “without complications”.Doctors believe the infant’s oxygen supply “may have been restricted”, she said, although it had been a “textbook pregnancy”.Goodger said she wanted to share her grieving process to help other parents who may be going through a similar situation.Speaking to The Sun, the Essex-based star said: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure explains ‘rude’ encounter with JoJo Siwa

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to claims from JoJo Siwa that she is the “rudest celebrity” the YouTuber has ever met.Taking to Instagram, the Full House star revealed she called Siwa to apologise after the TikTok storm, and also explained the interaction in question.Apparently, the pair met when Siwa was 11-years-old at the Fuller House premiere and during the event, Bure refused a photo with the youngster, but took them with other people.The actor said she apologised for “breaking” Siwa’s heart at the time, saying she feels “crummy” about the interaction.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock readdresses Will Smith Oscars slap at stand-up show with Kevin Hart: ‘I’m not a victim’

Chris Rock has once again spoken out about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, reassuring fans that he’s “not a victim”.Previously in March, the 57-year-old comedian briefly addressed the altercation during a sold-out show of his Ego Death tour in Boston, telling the crowd: “I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that...”However recently, on 24 July, while headlining a New Jersey stand-up show alongside Kevin Hart, Rock once again made reference to the slap (according to US Magazine). “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Boxing#Rejoice#Pancake#Turkish
The Independent

Ryan Gosling gushes over Eva Mendes’ mother’s cooking as he promotes The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling took an opportunity to gush over his mother-in-law’s cooking while promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man.In an interview, the actor said that if he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life, it would be Eva Mendes’ mother’s arroz con leche, a rice pudding.“It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue,” Gosling said.The actor also spoke about his favourite Spanish word, which was a vulgar slang term.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wifeRyan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel filmThe Gray Man directors discuss pairing of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar among MTV VMA nominees

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar are among those nominated for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards taking place in New Jersey on 28 August.Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lamar have all been nominated for seven categories, with Styles and Doja Cat up for six.The artist of the year hopefuls are Sheeran, Harlow, Lil Nas X, Styles, Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.This video gives a run-down of the VMA contenders.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kamala Harris describes herself aloud for people with disabilitiesBrendan Fraser to play obese 600lb character in new drama The WhaleCandace Cameron Bure explains ‘rude’ encounter with JoJo Siwa
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry Styles sends Lizzo flowers to celebrate her song being ranked number one on Billboard chart

Lizzo received a sweet gift from her pal Harry Styles to celebrate a new milestone in her career.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, the 34-year-old singer could be seen holding a large display of multi-coloured flowers. Some of the flowers in the bouquet included red, pink, and orange roses. There was also a small card attached to the gift.The Watermelon Sugar singer apparently sent the bouquet to celebrate Lizzo’s newest song being ranked as number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.“Y’all Harry got me flowers,” she wrote. “Congratulating me on ‘About Damn Time’ going #1.”Before Lizzo’s song...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Netflix UK set to remove ‘worst horror film ever made’ with 0 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score

A film dubbed the “worst horror film ever made” is set to be removed from Netflix UK’s streaming catalogue in a matter of days.Polaroid, first released in 2019, tells the story of a cursed polaroid camera.According to the official synopsis, the plot is as follows: “High school loner Bird Fitcher finds a vintage Polaroid camera that holds dark and mysterious secrets. “She soon realizes that those who get their picture taken by it meet a tragic and untimely death.”Among the film’s cast are Skins star Kathryn Prescott, who plays the lead, and Twin Peaks actor Grace Zabriskie.The film has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Better Call Saul fans in ‘meltdown’ over ‘jarring’ recast of key character

Better Call Saul fans were taken aback by a not-so-familiar face in the latest episode of the hit AMC drama.“Nippy”, the tenth episode of Saul’s sixth and final season, debuted on Monday night (25 July) in the US, and focused entirely on the “future” timeline of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill.Spoilers follow for the latest episode of Better Call Saul...In the episode, which takes place entirely in black-and-white, Jimmy is still living in Omaha, Nebraska under the alias of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic.Carrying on from last season’s flash-forward, we know that Jimmy had been recognnised – by a cab driver...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Nobody takes that flight’: Drake denies alleged ‘14-minute private jet journey’ after backlash

Drake has responded to the backlash against him for allegedly taking a “14-minute private jet” trip from Toronto to Hamilton in Ontario, Canada. Last week, Twitter account @CelebJets - which tracks celebrities’ private planes - tweeted that the Canadian rapper’s jet took off from Toronto Pearson Airport and landed at Hamilton International airport to complete a roughly 61km journey in 14 minutes. In threaded tweets, @CelebJets reported that the flight used 1,522 litres of jet fuel and generated four tons of CO2 emissions. Shortly after, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker was criticised on social media for taking “multiple” short flights...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Phoebe Bridgers review, Brixton Academy: A show bursting with catharsis

It feels weird to see Phoebe Bridgers in real life. The singer-songwriter’s rise mid-pandemic – or as she puts it, partway through a “s*** hellstorm” – has meant she has mostly manifested as pixels on a screen. The Grammy nominee was forced to make her Jimmy Kimmel debut last year via video call from the bathtub of her LA home; she was in her pyjamas. But here she is tonight at the Brixton O2 Academy in the flesh. The thrill of Bridgers’ physical presence isn’t lost on her fans who shriek at the sight of her when she unexpectedly –...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy