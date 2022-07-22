ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David Willey claims ‘Mother Cricket’ scuppered South Africa time-wasting ploy

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQJQE_0gpWVlxg00

David Willey was pleased to see South African attempts at time-wasting fail during England ’s series-levelling victory at Old Trafford, claiming “Mother Cricket” had scuppered the ploy.

England romped to a 118-run victory in the second ODI, squaring the ledger at 1-1 ahead of Sunday’s decider at Headingley after bowling out the Proteas for 83.

South Africa never looked like getting close to their target of 202 from the moment they slumped to six for four after four calamitous overs, but at one stage a light sprinkling of rain seemed as though it might save them.

Had England not managed 20 overs the game would have been abandoned without a result, effectively ruining the hosts’ chances of winning the series.

Heinrich Klaasen spotted the opportunity to hold things up, orchestrating a spurious eight-minute delay as he gesticulated and made concerns about a small patch of white at the bottom of the sightscreen, which had been exposed as part of the ground staff’s preparations for a rain break.

It was a clear example of gamesmanship, attempting to extend the innings long enough for conditions to worsen, but it merely succeeded in riling England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416QZa_0gpWVlxg00

Klaasen was given a verbal volley when home captain Jos Buttler stumped him for 33 and South Africa were all out four balls after the 20-over mark was reached.

Asked for his opinion on the incident, all-rounder Willey said: “What do you think? It was frustrating, to be polite.

“I think it was clear what they were trying to do. They were hoping the rain was going to stick around a bit longer and we’d be off so they could go to Headingley 1-0 up and unable to lose the series.

“I’m thinking Mother Cricket came around, they lost a couple more wickets and the game was beyond them. They knew what they were doing, we knew what they were doing and the umpires just needed to make a call and get on with the game.”

Willey was a central figure in the decisive passage of play, sharing a fine new-ball stint with Reece Topley as the South Africa top order was scattered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mo7mr_0gpWVlxg00

With a host of seamers out injured, the left-arm pair have been reliably impressive feature of England’s hit-and-miss white-ball summer and the 32-year-old is enjoying the responsibility.

“We definitely didn’t expect to win by that margin but we knew we had to bowl well and field well. We put them under pressure and managed to keep our foot on their throat,” he said.

“Reece and I have gone pretty well so far and it helps that we’ve played on some pitches that have been bowler friendly. We’ve both got a little bit out of the pitches, but you’ve got to put the ball in the right place to get the reward. We’ve done quite well and hopefully that can continue.”

Dwaine Pretorius, who took the wickets of Phil Salt, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the space of seven balls and still finished on the wrong side of the result, was stoic about his side’s defeat.

“Sometimes bad days do happen at the office and we can’t let that affect our confidence,” he said.

“Our batting unit has really been on fire and I’m sure they won’t let it affect their games.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Independent

Silence of Scotland’s white players ‘deeply shameful’ claims lawyer

The failure of Scotland’s white players to speak out following a damning report on racism within the sport is “deeply shameful”, according to a lawyer representing two men connected to the probe.Cricket Scotland has been placed into special measures after an independent review published on Monday identified 448 instances of institutional racism, with the board having resigned en masse the previous day.The review by consultancy firm Plan4Sport was commissioned late last year following allegations from former Scotland internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh.Well today at 2pm @MajidHaq @sheikhyssj1 & myself will be coming to cheer on Scotland against N Zealand...
SOCIETY
The Independent

England captain Leah Williamson focused on finishing the job in Euro 2022 final

Captain Leah Williamson has stressed England’s focus is on completing their task after the Euro 2022 hosts secured a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley.After goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby saw them power to a 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane, the Lionesses are in their first major tournament final since Euro 2009.Either Germany or France will be the opponents as they look to get their hands on major silverware for the first time in their history.When asked about the development English women’s football has had and working towards a moment like...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket South Africa#Ploy#Sports#South African#Old Trafford
The Independent

Fighting spirit will help shortest Premier League centre-back make leap of faith

Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez will immediately become the shortest central defender in the Premier League after joining from Ajax.Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares.Looking up at the packThe Argentina international stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) – a clear inch shorter than any other regular centre-back in the top flight.The closest comparison is a converted full-back, Chelsea’s 5ft 10in (1.78m) Cesar Azpilicueta, who has frequently played on the right of a back three in recent seasons with Reece James outside him as a wing-back.Aaron Cresswell, shorter than Martinez at 5ft 7in (1.70m), was occasionally pressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lesser-known nations flying the flag at the Commonwealth Games

Athletes representing all 72 Commonwealth Games Federations are expected to march in the opening ceremony of Birmingham 2022 at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday night. Here the PA news agency highlights some of the lesser-known nations who will fly their flags alongside giants such as England, Australia and Canada. Niue.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Why has it taken 40 years for the Lionesses’ talent to be noticed?

The Lionesses’s Euro run is incredible to watch. Is England finally embracing women in football?Here we are again. An England side in their prime, confidently seeing off some of the best teams in Europe, clearing a path to a nail-biting Euro final. This time, it is the Lionesses steering the nation to glory after an incredible performance against Sweden at Bramall Lane.We all remember how Euro fever gripped England last year. There were some, myself included, who questioned whether the Lionesses would capture the nation’s attention in the same way for the women’s Euros. I’m delighted to be proved wrong.Excitement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Mercedes favouritism by FIA just ‘rumours’ and Ferrari hurt by ‘lackadaisical’ mindset

The Hungary Grand Prix is this weekend with plenty of F1 stories as the season continues to produce drama. After Max Verstappen took advantage of yet more pain for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari crashed out at the French Grand Prix, the Red Bull star extended his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Alessia Russo ‘loving playing football’ amid dream Euro 2022 run

Alessia Russo has spoken of how much she is enjoying herself on the pitch after her brilliant back-heel in England’s 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden.Substitute Russo notched the third goal at Bramall Lane in the 68th minute when she back-heeled the ball through Hedvig Lindahl’s legs after the goalkeeper had parried her initial shot.It was a fourth goal for the Manchester United striker in the Lionesses’ home Euros campaign, which will now conclude with Sunday’s final at Wembley against either Germany or France.Russo, who is at her first major international tournament and has come off the bench...
WORLD
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico ‘practically impossible’ as Man United announce Lisandro Martinez deal

The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train with his agent Jorge Mendes, eager for showdown talks over his future, Frenkie De Jong’s position appears pivotal to the landscape in European football with Barcelona desperate to sell, United seemingly keen to buy, but now the Dutch maestro, content to stay at the Camp Nou, has reportedly hinted at a move to Chelsea. United have not changed their stance over Ronaldo it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Katherine Brunt reveals moments of self-doubt as she considers when to retire

England’s record-breaking fast bowler Katherine Brunt admitted to experiencing moments of self-doubt as she wrestles with when to retire and doing so on her own terms.The 37-year-old signed off from Test cricket last month in an attempt to prolong a career in which she has already set new England benchmarks for most wickets in one-day internationals and Twenty20s.Featuring in the upcoming Commonwealth Games has been a source of motivation for Brunt over the last couple of years and she is enticed by a T20 World Cup in South Africa that starts in just over six months.While she is still an...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United complete £55m signing of Ajax defender

Manchester United have completed the £55.3m signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.United agreed an initial £46.8m deal for Martinez earlier this month - plus another £8.5m in add-ons - subject to the 24-year-old passing a medical and UK visa requirements.Martinez attended the Carrington training ground on Tuesday for the first time and is now officially a United player, becoming the third signing of the Erik ten Hag era.The Argentina international reunites with Ten Hag after playing under him at Ajax over the past three years and joins Tyrell Malacia...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman’s very different England write yet more history

“You asked: ‘Are you ready to write history?’ I think this is history,” Sarina Wiegman declared. She was right, too. This was the biggest win in European Championship semi-final history, in fact, whether you consult the record books of the men’s or the women’s game. Rarely does a team come this far into any tournament and go home with a nose as bloody as Sweden’s was by full time at Bramall Lane. Rarely does a team reach a major final with a display of the control, authority and outright domination demonstrated by England.Rarely does an England team play that...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Is this real?’ Alex Scott and Ian Wright’s delighted reactions to England reaching Euro 2022 final

Former England international Alex Scott was full of praise for the women’s national team as they beat Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night to seal a place in the Euro 2022 final.The Lionesses emerged from a back-and-forth first half to totally dominate after the interval and cruise through their semi-final showdown, with the scenes at the end of the match seeing fans and players alike celebrating with songs and the latter dancing on the pitch.Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Scott also spoke of the enormity of the moment in reaching the biggest stage, while...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heatwave: July 2022 is driest in England since 1911

This July has been the driest in England since 1911, with only 24 per cent of the expected amount of rain recorded so far this month, the Met Office has said. At this stage in an average July, the Met Office said it would expect to have seen well over 75 per cent of the month’s rain to have fallen. But up to 26 July, there had only been 15.8mm of rain averaged across England - or around a quarter of the amount expected. There is also little significant rain forecast for south and east England, meaning the situation is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy