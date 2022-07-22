ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NTj2_0gpWVgY300
Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injuried another (Longwood Police Department)

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say.

The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.

LPD said Bravo-Torres has been arrested and is in critical condition at the hospital. According to WFTV, it is believed that he injured himself.

LPD told WFTV that Bravo-Torres also injured his 12-year-old daughter, who ran a mile to a McDonald’s to get help after the attack.

According to LPD, the 12-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The mother was not home at the time of the incident, according to WFTV.

The possible motive behind the attack has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Orlando teenage girl missing from her home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – A teenage girl was reported missing from her home in Orlando Thursday, according to police. Mya Brisbane, a 16-year-old, was reported missing by her concerned mom, according to a news release. Police said the missing teen also goes by the name “Shugpo.”. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Shootout in Casselberry leaves 2 injured, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shootout in Casselberry on Tuesday, according to police. Police said the two were arguing when the shooting happened Tuesday near an apartment complex at 460 Sandpiper Lane. They left the scene and one of them was taken into custody by...
CASSELBERRY, FL
click orlando

Crash critically injures woman, shuts down SR-524 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car on State Road 524 in Cocoa, according to the police department. Police said around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that SR-524 is closed between Industry and Cox roads. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida...
COCOA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longwood, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Longwood, FL
Crime & Safety
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly choking female victim until she passed out

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of choking a female victim until she lost consciousness. On Friday, July 22, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident began when Willie Thomas IV “became angry with her.”
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Body of missing father recovered from Cocoa pond, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
COCOA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Lpd#Wftv#Mcdonald#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Woman driving drunk in fatal crash in Brevard County moving from jail to treatment center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who admitted to driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County will be moved from jail to a treatment center next week. A judge found Suzanna Norris, 50, guilty in June and sentenced her to six months but allowed her to serve half the sentence in a treatment program. After serving about two months in jail, court documents show Norris will be released on Aug. 1 to go to a treatment program.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
105K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy