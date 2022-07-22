Charlotte top contender for Atlantic Coast Conference

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City is a top contender for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For 70 years, the ACC has called Greensboro home, but the potential to move has become more likely.

“What do you think was the main push behind that?” Queen City News Chief business Correspondent Taylor Young asked.

“I think that they were tired, the people that came in were tired of going to Greensboro, it sounds silly but when you are doing business and you are bringing people in, high profile people, that kind of this does matter,” long-time sports and managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal Erik Spanberg said. “Certainly, you want to be in within, as they always say it, their footprint. You want to be near some of our schools and Charlotte and Orlando, all of the cities they talk about met that,” Spanberg said.

Last month, North Carolina state legislators made a plea to keep the conference in the state.

The state would give the ACC $15 million to lock in their stay in North Carolina for at least 15 years.

“What would that adjustment look like if Charlotte is chosen?” Young asked.

“I think that with the move to Charlotte, assuming all of that happens, you would see more men’s basketball tournaments played in Charlotte,” Spanberg said.

While the relocation is a topic of conversation, so is the future of the ACC.

Talks of conference realignments and competition with bigger franchises have many questioning how the ACC will compete for top schools and air time.

“I think the next year is going to decide their fate, whether they become secondary, or worse, or they get closer. They are not going to overtake the Big Ten or the SCC, nobody is. But can you get back into the conversation? I think that’s the big question and I think commissioner Jim Phillips is going to have to figure that out in the next year. He has 15 school presidents breathing down his neck saying, ‘where are we going,” Spanberg said.

