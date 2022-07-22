Republican Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson reelected to Congress unopposed

Republican Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson has been reelected to Congress without opposition after no other candidate signed up before qualifying for the Nov. 8 election closed Friday.

Johnson, 50, who lives in Bossier Parish, sails back into 4th Congressional District seat for a fourth term.

"I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue representing Louisiana and the 4th District," Johnson said in an interview with USA Today Network. "It's an honor to be their voice in Washington."

Johnson has made a rapid ascension in leadership, first winning the chairmanship of the Republican Study Group and most recently winning election as vice chair of the Republican caucus, the fourth highest position in the House GOP.

Johnson is the state's only member of the House Armed Services Committee, a critical position to support Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City and Fork Polk in Vernon Parish, and also serves on the House Judiciary Committee.

If Republicans regain control of the majority in the House as many predict, Johnson could be in position for the Republican Caucus chairmanship, depending what his colleagues in leadership choose to do.

With his seat secured, Johnson will travel the country campaigning for other Republicans in an effort for the GOP to take the majority.

"This allows me the ability to focus on helping our other members and candidates with their races and advance a desperately needed change in Washington," Johnson said.

The 4th District has sprawling boundaries down the state's western borders with Shreveport-Bossier City as the population hub.

Johnson, his wife Kelly and their four children live in Benton.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1