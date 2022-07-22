ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta prosecutors plan to retry man who shot wife in SUV

Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to retry a well-connected Atlanta man whose murder conviction in the shooting death of his business executive wife was recently overturned. Claud “Tex” McIver, 79, was convicted in 2018 on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, influencing a witness and possession of a...

